Oscars Red Carpet Opens With Metallic Metallics and Old Hollywood Glamor Looks





The Oscars red carpet opened in Los Angeles on Sunday with stunning looks at Hollywood's biggest night.

LOS ANGELES America Ferrera offers fund awards season farewell to Barbie on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday in a stunning shimmering Atelier Versace gown in the film's iconic pink, while Rita Moreno wore a huge smile and a statement black dress by Badgley Mischka. Hollywood's big night in Los Angeles featured few fashion risks, with many sticking to classic silhouettes, black, and other standard colors. Others offered an underwater vibe in soft seafoam colors with mermaid crystals and seashell-like designs. Emma Stone was in sailor camp in a soft pastel strapless look with a slight mint shell pattern and a wide peplum at the waist. It was Louis Vuitton. Hailee Steinfeld in Elie Saab also looked like a sea in pure, ethereal blue-green with wings attached to her wrist. Lupita Nyong'o was at the seaside in feathers and sequins by Armani Priv.

Moreno, 92, waved to photographers as she showed off her pleated taffeta and velvet dress. Brittany Snow put on a refreshing show of color in a sparkly strapless custom Monot dress paired with a statement choker. Cynthia Erivo, in Louis Vuitton, covered the rug in dark green leather, with dinosaur-shaped spikes along the back. Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski matched in off-white, she in Schiaparelli couture with shoulders that floated above her body, this elongated silhouette hits a mini-trend of the night. Anya Taylor-Joy wore a full shell in a strapless Dior Haute Couture look in a shimmering scalloped pattern. Da'Vine Roy Randolph, at the top of his fashion game this awards season, wore a pale blue tulle A-line dress from Louis Vuitton with oversized sleeves adorned with tulle fringe. Ariana Grande also went big in a puffy pink dress that also featured huge sleeves. Lavender had a moment on a few. Billie Eilish also in a Chanel schoolgirl look with a black jacket, patterned skirt, white socks and black Mary Janes. She and others on the carpet wore red pins support a ceasefire in Gaza. The Godzilla Minus One group, meanwhile, arrived with toy monsters. Many men stuck to black in tuxedos and other looks, including awards season fashion star Colman Domingo in a double-breasted tuxedo look, a custom Louis Vuitton, paired with cowboy boots and a jewel in the center of his bow tie. “I wanted to shine like a diamond,” he told E! “I'm having a great time.

Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper also opted for black tuxedos. Gosling opted for Gucci with silver beaded piping, and Cooper opted for double-breasted Louis Vuitton. No links for one or the other, with the others. And there was a predictable shower of glitter for the women. White looks were also represented, including Kirsten Dunst in Gucci. There was also plenty of black for the women, including a custom Schiaparelli for Sandra Hller with elongated shoulders and a perfect fit. American Fiction's Erika Alexander wore a white strapless dress with a black skirt trimmed in pastel tulle. The designer, Christian Siriano, said it was made in a miraculous four days. Laverne Cox, who worked the carpet for E!, was the epitome of old Hollywood glamor in a low-cut black and gold hourglass look, her hair piled high as she rocked a feather-light neck piece that trailed behind . His look is vintage Mugler. Scott George, a member of the Osage Nation and the first Native person to receive an Academy Award nomination for best original song, was among the first to arrive, wearing a gray look trimmed with green and purple, his tie matching colors.

A few little cuties from the nominated shorts were excited to walk. Porch Brinker from The Last Repair Shop was a soft, ethereal blue, and Juliet Donenfeld from Rouge, Blanc et Bleu looked like she grew up in a sparkly strapless dress. Red, the IT color of awards season, sparked some early enthusiasts as arrivals heated up. Red carpet star Issa Rae stunned in deep plunging green at Ami Paris. The summit was shining. I wear green for luck, she said. I wanted to feel old Hollywood. Gabrielle Union wore another stunner, a strong silver embellished look by Carolina Herrera that offered an armor vibe. I feel like myself, Union said. Among the risk takers? Charlotte Kemp Muhl, who walked with Sean Ono Lennon in a backless, almost sideless black dress. Eugene Lee Wang, following in the footsteps of Billy Porter, donned a loose skirt with a cropped jacket. Daniel Scheinert of the Daniels wore a Fashion Brand Company jacket adorned with a snake. It's a fashionable brand worn by many comedians, including SNL's Sarah Sherman. Among the men who opted not to wear black was Taylor Zakhar Perez in powder blue. Simu Liu from Barbie brought the Kenergy. He sported a black Fendi look with a wrap jacket closed with a brooch. “It’s a fun situation and I like pins,” he said.

