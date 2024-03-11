Entertainment
Is Margot Robbie married? What you need to know about Tom Ackerley
If there's anything we've learned from the last year, it's that Barbie is real! She also has a real Ken by her side. We are obviously talking about Margot Robbie, aka the star of barbie film, and her husband Tom Ackerley.
The Hollywood couple constantly attends red carpet events together, showing everyone that true love is not limited to romance movies. (However, our favorite couple has already proven that to be true.) Still, we love a good celebrity love story, so you know we had to dive into this one. Especially since the two always have such nice things to say to each other and Tom isn't in the public eye the same way Margot is.
“I’m so lucky”, Margot said once of her relationship with Tom. “He likes being behind the camera. He doesn't mind all that.”
If you want to know more about him, then you've come to the right place! That's everything you need to know about Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley.
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley met on a film set.
It's just the magic of Hollywood!
Margot confirmed in a 2016 interview with The Daily Telegraph that the two paths crossed for the first time on the set of French Suite (2014), a film in which she was a cast member and Tom was an assistant director.
They kept their relationship relatively out of the public eye (except for those striking red carpet appearances), so not much was known about them as a couple. However, in this interview, Margot told us how they managed to keep things strong between them.
The most useful thing I've learned from other couples in this industry is that you don't go more than three weeks without seeing each other, she said. Being in a long distance relationship can be very difficult when you don't see the light at the end of the tunnel. This can mess with your head, so the three-week rule is key.
Tom Ackerley is a British producer and director.
That said, Tom was born in Surrey, United Kingdom on June 13, 1990. The British-born has worked on the ins and outs of many films, TV shows, and other projects! You may be familiar with some of his work, for example, he was an assistant director for films like The Brothers Grimsby (2016) and Macbeth (2015). However, he has numerous credits as a crew member of all kinds with projects dating back to 2012.
In 2014, Tom and Margot co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, a production company that has produced many notable hit films! They understand: Salt burn, barbie, I, Tonya, doll faceand more!
Margot was very enthusiastic about the business when discussing it with Mirror: We started our production company [LuckyCap Entertainment] with our best friends, and it continues to be a wonderful group dynamic. We all work very well together. I feel very lucky.
Fun fact: Tom was also an extra in a Harry Potter movie during his younger years!
“My husband is in the Harry Potter movies. I know, I was like, 'If you had told me sooner, we'd be married real quick,'” Margot said on The Graham Norton Show in 2020. “But he was an extra when he was little, he was one of the Slytherin extras when Draco pushes some kids aside to see Buckbeak in the third book. He pushes my husband aside.”
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley were married privately.
We weren't lying when we said they kept things low-key! No one (apart from Margot, Tom and their loved ones) knows the official day of their engagement. However, we know that they they officially got married sometime in December 2016 in a secret ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast.
When we talk about married life in Hollywood for Additional in 2017, Margot said this: “We were doing [I, Tonya] instead of our honeymoon. There were times when we were sitting in a parked car in Atlanta, in the freezing cold, thinking, “We should be on a beach right now.” We should be on our honeymoon. What are we doing?!' Following our dream.”
It seems they've found the magic that works for them. We look forward to seeing more content from Margot and Tom over time!
Josiah Soto is the deputy news and social editor for The Pioneer Woman. He helps manage the website's social media channels, in addition to writing high-performing news and entertainment content on a daily basis.
