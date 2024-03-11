Protests against the war in Gaza hamper traffic outside the 2024 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) Protests and politics erupt in an election year Oscars on Sunday, where protests in support of Gaza raged outside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and the first awards went to Poor Things, The Zone of Interest and The Boy and the Heron.

Protests against Israeli war in Gaza disrupt traffic around the Oscars Sunday, slowing down the arrival of stars on the red carpet and turning the Oscar spotlight toward the ongoing conflict. Some demonstrators shouted Shame! to those trying to reach the Dolby Theater.

Jonathan Glazer, the British filmmaker whose Auschwitz Scary Drama The Area of ​​Interest won the Best International Film award, drew connections between the dehumanization depicted in his film and today.

Right now, we are here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people, from the victims of October 7 to Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims, this humanization, how can we resist?

The war in Gaza was on the minds of many participants, as was the war in Ukraine. A year after Navalny won the same prize, Mstyslav Chernovs 20 days in Mariupol, a harrowing chronicle of the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, won best documentary. The victory, a first for the Associated Press and PBS Frontline, comes as the war in Ukraine has passed the two-year mark with no sign of slowing down.

Mstyslav Chernov, a Ukrainian filmmaker and AP journalist whose hometown was bombed the day he learned of his Oscar nomination, spoke forcefully about the Russian invasion.

This is the first Oscar in the history of Ukraine, Chernov said. And I'm honored. But I will probably be the first director on this stage to say that I wish I had never made this film.

Oppenheimer, the successful biopicwas widely expected to defeat all competitors, including its fellow exit, Barbie, in an Oscars ceremony that could turn into a crowning achievement for Christopher Nolan.

But it took more than 90 minutes of the show for Oppenheimer to win an award. Instead, Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein riff Poor Things ran away with three awards for its sumptuous craftsmanship, including awards for production design, makeup, hair and costume design.

Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor At Oscarswinning his first Oscar and offering the 58-year-old actor the crowning achievement of an eventful career.

Downey's illustrious second act culminated Sunday with a win for his supporting turn in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Downey Jr., 58, had already been nominated twice (for Chaplin and Tropic Thunder).

“I would like to thank my terrible childhood and the academy, in that order,” said Downey, the son of filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.

Jimmy Kimmel, host of the ABC show for the fourth time, opened the 96th Oscars with a monologue that drew a few cold stares (from Robert Downey Jr., Sandra Hller and Messi, the dog from Best Picture nominee Anatomy of a Fall). But Kimmel, emphasizing that Hollywood will be a union town after 2023 actors' and writers' strikesdrew a standing ovation for bringing in crew members and behind-the-scenes workers who are now beginning their own collective negotiations.

The first award of the evening was one of the most predictable: DaVine Joy Randolph for Best Supporting Actress, for her performance in Alexander Paynes' The Holdovers. An emotional Randolph was accompanied on stage by her Holdovers co-star Paul Giamatti.

For so long, I always wanted to be different, Randolph said. And now I realize I just need to be myself.

Although Randolph's victory was widely expected, an upset quickly ensued. Hayao Miyazakis The Boy and the Heron won for best animated feature film, a surprise compared to the slightly favored Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Miyazaki, the 83-year-old Japanese animation master who came out of retirement to direct The Boy and the Heron, did not attend the ceremony. He also didn't attend the 2003 Academy Awards, when his film Spirited Away won the same award.

Best original screenplay went to Anatomy of a Fall, which, like Barbie, was written by a couple: director Justine Triet and Arthur Harari. This will help me get through my mid-life crisis, I think, Triet said.

In an adapted scenario, where Barbie was nominated and some suspected Greta Gerwig would win after being overlooked for the directing job, the Oscar went to Jefferson cord, who wrote and directed his first feature film American Fiction. He pleaded for leaders to take risks with young filmmakers like him.

Instead of making one $200 million movie, try making 20 $10 million movies, said Jefferson, a former award-winning television screenwriter.

The Oscars started an hour early, due to daylight saving time. But time difference aside, this year's series opted for tried-and-true Oscar traditions. Kimmel is back as host. Past winners returned in droves as presenters. And a great studio epic was ready for a harvest of major rewards.

Yet Hollywood also has plenty of storm clouds to worry about.

The cinematic year 2023 was defined by a prolonged strike on the future of an industry that counts with the arrival of streaming, artificial intelligence and the changing tastes of moviegoers which have tested even the most bankable brands. The academy, while largely naming films like Flower Moon Killers And The poor things, embraced both Oppenheimer, the main candidate with 13 nods, and Greta Gerwigs Barbie, the biggest hit of the year with more than $1.4 billion in ticket sales and eight nominations.

With Oppenheimer's planned outburst, the biggest drama of the night comes in the best actress category. Emma Stone (The Poor Things) and Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) have almost equal chances of winning. While an Oscar for Stone, won for his performance in La La Land, would be his second statuette, a win for Gladstone would make Oscar history. No Native American has ever won a competitive Oscar.

Although Barbie beat (and helped lift) Oppenheimer at the box office, it seems likely that it will take a back seat to Nolan's film at the Oscars. Gerwig was notably overlooked for the best director award, sparking an outcry that some, even Hillary Clinton, said. imitates the patriarchy parodied in the film.

Historically, having big films in the mix for the Oscars has been good for broadcast audiences. The largest Oscar audience ever was when James Cameron's Titanic won the Oscars in 1998.

Last year's ceremony, in which a very different nominee for best picture Everything Everywhere Suddenly triumphed, was watched by 18.7 million people, an increase of 12% compared to the previous year. ABC and the academy hope to continue the upward trend after a nadir in 2021, when 9.85 million people watched a TV show about the pandemic toned down and moved to Los Angeles' Union Station.

APs Ryan Pearson and Krysta Fauria contributed to this report

