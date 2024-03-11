Israel-Hamas conflict hits Oscars red carpet as Hollywood stars wear red pins in support of ceasefire





THE Israel-Hamas War hit the Oscars red carpet on Sunday as Hollywood stars and others wore pins in support of the Palestinian people at the Oscars. Oscars red carpet. Singer Billie Eilish and his brother Finneas O'Connell both wore red Artists4Ceasefire pins. Artists4Ceasefire called on President Biden and Congress to call for immediate de-escalation and a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel. “The pin symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza,” the organization said in a statement. communicated. “Artists4Ceasefire advocates for a future rooted in freedom, justice, dignity and peace for all. Compassion must prevail.” Eilish and O'Connell's song for the film “Barbie” is in the running for the Oscar for best original song. Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish wear “Artists4Ceasefire” pins as they attend the 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo, up for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the Best Picture nominated film “Poor Things,” also arrived on the red carpet with an Artists4Ceasefire pin. Director Ava DuVernay and actor and comedian Ramy Youssef also wore Artists4Ceasefire pins. Youssef, who starred in “Poor Things”, said: “Variety“he called” for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We call for peace and justice, lasting justice for the Palestinian people. » Mark Ruffalo wears an “Artists4Ceasefire” pin while attending the 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Milo Machado-Graner and Swann Arlaud, who both star in the Oscar-nominated “Anatomy of a Fall,” wore Palestinian flag pins on the red carpet. “Zone of Interest” director Jonathan Glazer, who won the best international film award on Sunday for his Holocaust drama, drew connections between the dehumanization depicted in “Zone of Interest” and the dehumanization that occurred in the two camps during the ongoing war in Gaza. “Our film shows where dehumanization leads to its worst,” Glazer said. “Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people. Whether it is the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims, this humanization, how can we resist?” English director Jonathan Glazer (right) accepts the award for best international feature film for “The Zone of Interest”, accompanied by British producers James Wilson and Leonard Blavatnik, on stage during the 96th Academy Awards, March 10, 2024. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Pro-Palestinian protesters also gathered near the Dolby Theater before the Oscars ceremony. They waved Palestinian flags and held signs of support. Organizers said they had gathered to “disrupt the Oscars” and denounce “retaliation against anyone in the film industry who speaks out against Israel's atrocities and war crimes,” CBS Los Angeles reported . THE war in Gaza began after Hamas militants broke into Israel on October 7. Around 1,200 people were killed in the attack. Hamas also took around 250 other people hostage. Israel said more than 130 people remained hostages in Gaza. More than 30,000 People in Gaza were killed during the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. More



Aliza Chasan Aliza Chasan is a digital producer at 60 Minutes and CBSNews.com. She has previously written for outlets such as PIX11 News, The New York Daily News, Inside Edition and DNAinfo. Aliza covers trending news, often focusing on crime and politics.

