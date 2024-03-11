A thousand Gaza protesters gather in Hollywood ahead of the Oscars, blocking traffic

About a thousand protesters converged on Hollywood on Sunday ahead of the Oscars to call for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Their presence frustrated Oscar organizers and traffic control. Shortly before the ceremony began, at 4 p.m., dozens of black vans carrying participants were stopped on Highland Avenue.

Come on! Come on! Come on! shouted an organizer as he frantically waved cars through the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland, near the Dolby Theater, where the ceremony was to begin. Some Oscar-goers abandoned their cars and headed to the venue. By the time the ceremony began, police had cleared the access routes.

Three hours earlier, protesters began gathering by the hundreds at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Ivar Avenue, about a mile east of the theater on Hollywood Boulevard.

An Israel supporter stands on the sidewalk as a protester shares his views Sunday in Hollywood. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Protesters then spread onto Sunset Boulevard, waving Palestinian flags and occupying the east side of the street.

Let's stop him! protesters chanted as they invaded Sunset. The crowd began moving west on the boulevard, led by a white van with a half-dozen people on top chanting into a microphone and megaphone.

About 40 police officers in riot gear stood vigilant at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Las Palmas Avenue, a block west of the approaching crowd.

Palestine free and free! The crowd chanted to the beat of drums while holding up posters showing a film slate painted black, white, green and red, the colors of the Palestinian flag with a message to the Oscars audience: While you watch, bombs are falling .”

Protesters also gathered earlier around the Hollywood Boulevard exit of the 101 Freeway and at the intersection of Sunset and Vine. Still others gathered at La Brea and Franklin avenues, near the Dolby Theater, holding signs saying “Ceasefire now.”

Security was tight in and around the theater. LAPD officers had increased patrols in the area in anticipation of the protests, and ticket holders for the ceremony and post-party events had to pass through three checkpoints and a number of steel barriers before approaching the red carpet.

Miguel Camnitzer, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace in Los Angeles, said he recently joined the pro-Palestinian cause. The grandson of Jews who fled Germany during the Holocaust, the 44-year-old said he cannot stand idly by while Palestinians are killed.

I simply cannot sit at home today and watch an awards show while a genocide is taking place in the name of my people and a previous genocide has already taken place against my people,” he said. said. “I was raised to believe that it is a collective responsibility to prevent this from happening. someone else.”

For Sarah Jacobus, a mentor of young writers, protesting the war between Israel and Hamas is more about providing food, water and other necessities to her mentees, some of whom are in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

They're holding on, said Jacobus, 72. Two are in Rafah, one in a tent with his family and another in a room with around 50 people. » She said one of her mentees needs diapers for his 2-month-old baby, but what he needs more than anything is freedom.

Joining the protest at Sunset, several members of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Broadcast Artists showed their support for the Palestinians and the ceasefire, holding up a large SAG-AFTRA poster in front of the crowd.

One of the demonstrators was a 35-year-old actress whose uncle and aunt were sheltering in a church in Gaza, she said. She requested anonymity for fear of reprisals against her family in Gaza and against herself in the entertainment industry.

Hollywood is complicit,” she said as she walked west toward the Dolby Theater with the crowd. There's this racist ideology running rampant inside. [SAG]and there is no punishment for it.

She said Palestinian-Americans who expressed support for Gaza faced unfair retaliation in the entertainment industry, citing the case of a friend, a fellow actor who was fired by their manager after published pro-Palestinian messages on social networks.

We feel the effects of denouncing the genocide and defending humanity, she said. She urged the union to make a statement in favor of a ceasefire.

Rallies and marches across the world in recent months have called for an end to the war.

Israel launched its airstrikes and a ground invasion of Gaza after Hamas militants attacked on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and take more than 240 hostages. The death toll in Gaza has since exceeded 30,000 people, with most of the victims being women and children, according to the World Health Organization.

International mediators had been working unsuccessfully for weeks to reach an agreement to suspend the fighting before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Sunday. Officials hoped a deal would help aid reach hundreds of thousands of desperate Palestinians in northern Gaza at risk of starvation.

The officials were warning for months that Israel's siege and military attacks are pushing the Palestinian territory towards famine. At least 20 people died of malnutrition and dehydration at Kamal Adwan and Shifa hospitals in the north of the country, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory.

Recent aid airdrops by the United States and other countries provide far fewer supplies than truck deliveries, which have become rare and sometimes dangerous. UNRWA, the largest UN agency in Gaza, says Israeli authorities have not allowed it to deliver supplies to the north since January 23. The World Food Organization, which suspended deliveries for security reasons, said the army last week forced its first convoy to Gaza. heading north in two weeks to turn around.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

