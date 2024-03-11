Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer's Big Bang





Oppenheimer won big at the 96th Academy Awards. (Image courtesy: Getty) New Delhi: Oppenheimer triumphed at the 96th Academy Awards, winning seven of the 13 Oscars for which it was nominated. It won Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. The film also won Best Original Score and several technical awards. There was sorrow for Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone who failed to become the first indigenous best actress in Oscar history; instead, the award went to Emma Stone for Poor things which also won three other Academy Awards. Da'Vine Joy Randolph was named best supporting actress for Leftoverscompleting her clean slate this awards season. Anatomy of a fall And American fiction won Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay respectively. Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won Best Original Song for What was I made for? Since barbie – this is the film's only win out of the eight Oscars for which it was nominated. Indian audiences were delighted to see for the first time €€€ featured in a reel celebrating the stuntmen and then art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai honored in the In Tributs Memoriam segment. Official entry from India, Malayalam film 2018: Everyone is a heroleft the nomination race at the pre-selection stage. Kill a tigerset in India, competed for best documentary feature, won by 20 days in Mariupol. This year's Oscar nominations made headlines for three notable omissions: snubs were leveled at Barbie director and lead star Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The Oscars were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time. Highlights of the ceremony included a near-naked John Cena hilariously presenting the Best Costume Oscar, Ryan Gosling's crowd-favorite rendition of I'm just Ken with a little help from his Barbie co-stars and rockstar Slash, and Robert Downey Jr's acceptance speech in which he called his wife Susan Levin a “vet.” Here are all the winners: Best picture: Oppenheimer Best Director: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer Best Actress: Emma Stone,Poor things Best actor: Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for Leftovers Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer Best Original Screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a fall Best Adapted Screenplay: Jefferson cord, American fiction Best international feature film: The area of ​​interest (UNITED KINGDOM) Best animated film: The boy and the heron Best Original Music: Ludwig Goransson for Oppenheimer Best original song: Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for Why Was I Made? Since barbie Best Documentary Feature: 20 days in Mariupol Best documentary short film: The last repair shop Best Live Action Short Film: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Best Animated Short Film:The war is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko Best sound: The area of ​​interest Best production design: Poor things Best film editing: Oppenheimer Best Costume Design: Poor things Best Hair and Makeup: Poor things Best photography: Oppenheimer Best visual effects: Godzilla minus one

