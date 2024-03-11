Entertainment
2024 Oscar winners: see the full list
Oppenheimer capped its dream awards season with a Best Picture win at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Producers Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan accepted the award.
Nolan also won best director, awarding seven statuettes to Universal's film about J. Robert Oppenheimer and his Manhattan Project. Its nearly billion-dollar behemoth has collected trophies at nearly every stop this awards season and entered the ceremony as the frontrunner for Best Picture, among others.
“The films are a little over 100 years old,” Nolan said while accepting the directing award, “and just imagine 100 years of painting or theater. We don't know where this journey goes from here, but knowing that you think I'm a significant part of it means everything to me.
Cillian Murphy won Best Actor for Oppenheimer, following his wins at the SAG and BAFTA Film Awards. But it was his first Oscar nomination. “For better or worse,” he said on stage, “we made a movie about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or worse, we all live in the Oppenheimer world. I would therefore like to dedicate it to all peacemakers.
Emma Stone won Best Actress for Poor things tonight, overwhelming Flower Moon Killers star Lily Gladstone, who also had a great winning streak this season. Earlier, his reaction to Kimmel's joke about his film created a buzz on social media.
Projector images Poor things was next with four, three of which were won consecutively. A24 The area of interest is the only other multiple winner of the evening. Best Picture Nominees Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro And Past lives returned home empty-handed on Sunday. American fiction, Anatomy of a fall, Barbie, The boy and the heron, The Holdovers, 20 days in Mariupol And Minor Godzilla One took one each.
Universal also leads distributors with seven, with Searchlight next with four and A24 and Toho being the only others with two. Among the major studios excluded on Sunday were Netflix, Sony, Paramount and Disney.
The first winner of the ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel was familiar to anybody What followed the 2023-24 awards season: Da'Vine Joy Rudolph won the Oscar for Focus Features' Leftovers, as she has done at almost every trophy ceremony in recent months. She gave a tearful acceptance speech referencing her mother and those who “welcomed me and guided me.”
Robert Downey Jr. went on to win the supporting actor award for Universal. Oppenheimer. He said from the podium: “Here’s my little secret: I needed this job more than I needed myself. » It was his first Oscar for his third nomination, after Thunder in the tropics And Chaplin.
OppenheimerThe second win of the evening, for Film Editing, was the first for Jennifer Lame. The film's Hoyte van Hoytema went on to win the cinematography award. Both have also won the ACE Eddie Awards and ASC Awards respectively. Oppenheimer Ludwig Göransson also won the prize for best score.
Siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won their second Best Song Oscar in four years for “What Was I Made For?” » from the number 1 film of 2023, Barbie. This made Diane Warren 0 nominations out of 15 in the category, although she won an honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governor Awards.
Cord Jefferson won Best Original Screenplay for Amazon MGM Studios American fiction. In his acceptance speech, Jefferson – Emmy winner for his work on the HBO series Guardians – begged Hollywood to give new creatives a chance.
Anatomy of a fall, the Cannes Palme d'Or for Néon written by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, won the prize for best adapted screenplay. It was co-written by Triet and Harari, and Triet said during his speech: “This will help me with my midlife crisis.” » It was the first Oscar for one of tonight's winning screenwriters.
The first big surprise of the ceremony was that of Hayao Miyazaki. The boy and the heron win the animated feature film award Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, who dominated the Annie Awards last month. The latter's 2018 predecessor won the Oscar five years ago. Toho International's Miyazaki picture won the BAFTA Film Award, ending an 18-year streak of US-funded productions winning Best Animated Film at the BAFTAs.
The Oscar for best animated short film went to the anti-war film The war is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko. Sean Ono Lennon wished his mother Yoko Ono “Happy Mother's Day!” in the acceptance speech. Wes Anderson and Steven Rales then collected the Live-Action Short statuette for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. It was Anderson's first Oscar. in his eighth nomination.
20 days in Maruipol, the poignant Ukrainian film by Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath won the award for best documentary feature. It offers a first-person account of the 20 days Chernov and his AP colleagues spent documenting Russia's invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine.
The last repair shop, by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers, won for short documentary.
There was another mini shake-up in the Makeup and Hair category, as The poor things Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston took the statuette from the winner of the MUAHS Awards Maestro and others. The film then followed up its triumph at the ADG Awards with a win for production design (production design by James Price and Shona Heath and set decoration by Zsuzsa Mihalek) and scored a third consecutive success with Holly Waddington winning the costume design trophy after winning the CDG Awards. . Poor things was the first double winner of the night before adding the third.
The United Kingdom The area of interest won for international feature film. Jonathan Glazer's historical drama from A24 has been a critical success since its world premiere at Cannes and marks Glazer's first feature film since the sci-fi drama starring Scarlett Johansson. Under the skin in 2013 – and his first Oscar.
The area of interestTarn Willers and Johnnie Burn sprung a surprise later when they won the Best Sound award against MPSE winners Golden Reel. Oppenheimer, Maestro and others.
Another non-Hollywood photo, that of Japan Godzilla minus one from Toho, won the visual effects Oscar against the VES award winner The creator and others. The film released on December 1 grossed nearly $57 million at the U.S. box office, making it the highest-grossing Japanese film in the United States. It is also one of the highest-grossing non-English-language films at the American box office.
Here are the winners of the 96th Academy Awards:
Best picture
Oppenheimer
Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, producers
Actress in a leading role
Emma Pierre
Poor things
Direction
Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan
Actor in a leading role
Cillian Murphy
Oppenheimer
Music (original song)
“What was I made for?” of Barbie
Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Music (original music)
Oppenheimer
Ludwig Göransson
Her
The area of interest
Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
Live action short film
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Cinematography
Oppenheimer
Hoyte van Hoytema
Feature documentary
20 days in Mariupol
Mstyslav Tchernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
Documentary short film
The last repair shop
Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Film editing
Oppenheimer
Jennifer Lame
Visual effects
Godzilla minus one
Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
Supporting actor
Robert Downey Jr.
Oppenheimer
International feature film
The area of interest (UK)
Costume design
Poor things
Holly Waddington
Production design
Poor things
Production design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Makeup and hairstyling
Poor things
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
Writing (adapted screenplay)
American fiction
Written for the cinema by Cord Jefferson
Writing (original screenplay)
Anatomy of a fall
Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
Animated feature film
The boy and the heron
Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
Animated short film
The war is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko
Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
Supporting actress
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Leftovers
