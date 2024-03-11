Princess of Wales appears in first photo since her operation, amid wild speculation over her fate – The Daily Reporter





LONDON (AP) The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Walessince her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago, was released Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for their support. The photo of her in a chair surrounded by her three children has been attributed to her husband, William, Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, and is believed to have been taken earlier in the week in Windsor. Thank you for your well wishes and continued support over the past two months, Kate said on social media. I wish everyone a happy Mother's Day. It follows weeks of wild speculation on social media about her whereabouts since leaving hospital on January 29 after a nearly two-week stay following planned surgery. She had not been seen publicly since Christmas Day. The royal family has come under closer scrutiny than usual in recent weeks, as Kate and King Charles III cannot perform their usual public duties due to health problems. Royal officials say Charles is undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer, which was discovered during treatment for an enlarged prostate. The monarch has canceled all public engagements while he receives treatment, although he has been photographed walking to church and meeting privately with government officials and dignitaries. Kate, 42, underwent surgery on January 16 and her condition and reason for surgery have not been revealed, although Kensington Palace, Prince William and Kate's office have said it is not cancer-related. Although the palace initially said it would only provide significant updates and that she would not return to royal duties until Easter March 31 this year, it followed up with a statement last month amid rumors and conspiracy theories by claiming she was fine and reiterating her precedent. statement. Kensington Palace made clear the timetable for the princess's recovery in January and will only provide significant updates, the palace said on February 29. At the time, royal aides told The Sun newspaper: “We've seen the social media madness and it's not going to change our strategy. There has been a lot of noise on social media, but the princess has the right to privacy and asks the public to respect it. Further questions were raised last week when the British military appeared to take the plunge by announcing Kate would attend a meeting. The parade of color ceremony in June, apparently without consulting palace officials. The appearance would have been her first major official function since the operation, but Kensington Palace has not confirmed any public events planned for Kate. It is up to palace officials, not government departments, to announce and confirm the royal family's presence at events. The military later removed the reference to its presence. British media reported that the military did not seek approval from Kensington Palace before releasing details of Kate's appearance in June, and announced the event hoping that Kate, in her role as colonel of the Irish Guards, would inspect the troops this year at the annual military ceremony. Source: job

