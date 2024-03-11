Top 10 Burgers in Los Angeles: Producer Shares His Favorite Places





“Los Angeles is arguably one of the best burger cities in the world,” says producer Jamie Patricof, whose film Show forgiveness was at Sundance and whose Dear the documentary arrives on Disney+ in March. Patricof — which also publishes the popular food newsletter Jamie's List (jamieslist.com) — shares his top 10 burger picks in Los Angeles with THR. A Three Stack ($12.95) at Burgers Never Say Die in Silver Lake. Courtesy Smash the burgers “Burgers Never Say Die, Goldburger and Burger She Wrote make three of the best smash burgers you can find anywhere in the world,” says Patricof (who is also producing Derek Cianfrance's upcoming film). Rooferwith Channing Tatum). Burgers Never Say Die: 2388 Glendale Boulevard, Silver Lake Golden burger: 1820 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz and 5623 York Blvd., Highland Park Burger She wrote: 7454½ Beverly Boulevard, Beverly Grove and 4655 Hollywood Blvd., Los Feliz BBQ Burger “Moo's Craft Barbecue offers a smoked brisket burger that is truly one of a kind.” Moo's artisanal barbecue: 2118 N. Broadway, Downtown Los Angeles Traditional burgers “Amboy, which is hidden on Far East Plaza in Chinatown and also serves as a butcher, has one of the best burgers you will find.” Patricof also favors the offerings from HiHo Cheeseburger, which serves a classic grass-fed and grass-finished Wagyu burger, noting that the burger restaurant comes “from the people who brought you Sugarfish, KazuNori and Uovo “. Amboy: 717 N. Broadway, Chinatown. Additional location at Topanga Social dining room, 6600 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Canoga Park HiHo Cheeseburger: 4625 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, 6245 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire, 1320 2nd St., Santa Monica and 4220 Coldwater Canyon Ave., Studio City. Ototo's Japanese ode to the Mos Burger, $16, with house-made chili, special sauce and sesame bun. The truth Gourmet burgers Patricof is a fan of the galettes from the French bistro Petit Trois; Ototo sake bar and Japanese restaurant; The horses of Sunset Boulevard and Michelin-starred camphor. Little Three: 718 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood and 13705 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks Truth: 1360 Allison Avenue, Echo Park Horses: 7617 Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood Camphor: 923 E. 3rd Street, Downtown Los Angeles OG Burger “There’s nothing more classic than sitting at the counter at The Apple Pan eating a burger and fries.” The apple pan: 10801 Pico Blvd., West Los Angeles A version of this story first appeared in the March 6 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-news/top-10-burgers-los-angeles-producer-favorite-spots-1235843599/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos