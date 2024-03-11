BOLLYWOOD FLASHBACK: Back To The 90's & 2k Party with DJ DHARAK Tickets, Friday April 19, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.





Bollywood Flashback What does this mean? Today is tomorrow yesterday and flashback means everything from the past, so yes, today is tomorrow flashback! Our Bollywood Flashback Parties bring you the best dance music from the 90s to the start of 2k… music that transcends time. Our Retro concept was born from a desire and a need to bring back the Bombay era… and now it's more than just a dream, it's a reality! Experience it, accept it, live it…be part of it! FRIDAY APRIL 19, 2024 MUSIC: Get ready to listen to some of the most popular Bollywood dance music from the 90s to early 2000s and show us your amazing moves on the dance floor…… DJ DHARAK & RAVI BINDRA This is an exclusive 90s Bollywood party as most of the music will be from the 90s to early 2K. Please avoid disappointment if you are not a Bollywood music lover and expect any other type of music to be played at this world famous party. HK ROOM. 605 West 48th Street. Times Square New York. Revel in Ibiza-style luxury this holiday season at the pinnacle of New York nightlife, HK HALL nightclub. With its famous avant-garde dance floor and avant-garde nightlife standards, HK HALL is a mainstay of the New York club scene. Friday, January 5, HK HALL ups the ante with luxury amenities for a party brimming with festivity, energy and style. Join New York's DesiParty connoisseurs at the one and only HK HALL, the acclaimed mega-club and precursor to New York's famous nightlife. Bathed in dazzling neon lights, the HK HALL's internationally renowned dance floor will reach fever pitch as the evening's headliners, Dj Dharak and Dj Bollywood, spin a pulsating soundtrack of Bollywood, Top 40, House and Mashups. Check out our highlights from our past events on our Instagram @DesiSaturdays and TikTok @Desi_Saturdays This is a 21+ event – Physical ID will be required. Dress code: Bollywood Glam, Indo-Fusion or Club attire. We encourage all participants to channel their heritage and express themselves. Fashion elevates the room!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bollywood-flashback-back-to-the-90s-2k-party-featuring-dj-dharak-tickets-669835745747%3Faff%3Debdssbdestsearch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos