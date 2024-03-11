For which films the 20 acting presenters won their Oscars

TProducers of the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony brought back a popular gesture introduced in 2009, when five former acting winners presented the award in their respective categories. This conceit brought many luminaries to the stage that year, including Sophia Loren, Shirley MacLaine, Marion Cotillard, Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry, to name just the best actress category.
This year's edition began with the very first award of the evening, the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Jamie Lee Curtis introduced her longtime friend Jodie Foster (nominated for Nyad), Mary Steenburgen spoke about Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Lupita N'yongo paid tribute to Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Leftovers), and Regina King introduced Danielle Brooks (The color purple). That award went, as expected, to first-time nominee and winner Randolph, who delivered a moving acceptance speech.
In the case of some presenters, it has been many years, even decades, since they stood on stage and accepted their Oscar (and in some cases, multiple awards). In case you need to refresh your memory, for example, Steenburgen's turn in Jonathan Demme Melvin and Howardhere's a reminder.
Below, see all the presenters alongside the film (and in some cases, the films they won for), as well as the year of the ceremony in which they received their award(s), updated day throughout the ceremony.
Best Supporting Actress
Jamie Lee Curtis (introduced Jodie Foster): Everything everywhere at the same time2023
Mary Steenburgen (introduced Emily Blunt): Melvin and Howardnineteen eighty one
Lupita N'yongo (presented winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph): 12 years of slavery2014
Rita Moreno (introduced America Ferrera): West Side Story1962
Regina King (presented by Danielle Brooks): If Beale Street Could Talk2019
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan (presented Sterling K. Brown): Everything everywhere at the same time2023
Sam Rockwell (presented winner Robert Downey Jr.): Three billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri2018
Tim Robbins (introduced Robert De Niro): the mystical river2003
Christoph Waltz (introduced Ryan Gosling): Inglourious Basterds2009; Django Unchained2012
Mahershala Ali (introduced Mark Ruffalo): Moonlight2017; Green Paper2019
Best actor
Brendan Fraser (introduced Jeffrey Wright): The whale2023
Nicolas Cage (presented Paul Giamatti): Leaving Las Vegas1996
Matthew McConaughey (introduced Bradley Cooper): Dallas Buyers Club2014
Ben Kingsley (presented winner Cillian Murphy): Gandhi1983
Forest Whitaker (introduced Colma Domingo): The last king of Scotland2006
Best actress
Michelle Yeoh (presented by Sandra Hller): Everything everywhere at the same time2023
Sally Field (presented winner Emma Stone): Norma Rae1980; Places in the heart1985
Jennifer Lawrence (introduced Lily Gladstone): Silver Linings Playbook2013
Charlize Theron (presented as Annette Bening): Monster2004
Jessica Lange (introduced Carey Mulligan): Blue sky1995