See what the stars wore

THE Oscars 2024 the red carpet is underway, and the stars are already dazzling at the96th Annual Academy Awards.

The show begins at 4 p.m., an hour earlier than usual on ABC, with late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel returning for the fourth time as host. Oppenheimer leads thenominee pack with 13 nominations, including Best Picture. THE the highest award That seems pretty much a lock for Christopher Nolan's three-hour epic.

In fact, there appears to be little suspense in several categories tonight, aside from Best Actress. PioneersEmma PierreAndLily Gladstonedelivered universally acclaimed performances in Poor things And Flower Moon Killers, respectively. Both triumphed at the Golden Globes when they were nominated in separate categories for comedy and drama. Gladstone, nominated for the first time, appears to have a slight advantage, having triumphed in theScreen Actors Guild Awards. If she wins, she will become the first Native American to receive an acting award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Here are some of the best looks from Oscars 2024 Red carpet:

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Zendaya (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Margot Robbie (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Greta Lee (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lily Gladstone (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
(L to R) Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Lawrence (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Octavia Spencer (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Octavia Spencer
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Charlize Theron (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Olivia Munn (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
(L-R) Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ariana Grande (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Emma Stone (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ryan Gosling (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Florence Pugh (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Michelle Yeoh (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Greta Gerwig (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Bradley Cooper (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Becky G (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
(L to R) Emily Blunt and John Krasinski (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
David Oyelowo (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kate McKinnon (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ava DuVernay (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong'o (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Xochitl Gomez (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Willem Dafoe (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Dwayne Johnson (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Danielle Brooks (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Billie Eilish (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Issa Rae (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
America Ferrera (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
(L to R) Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Cynthia Erivo (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kirsten Dunst (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Hailee Steinfeld (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Colman Domingo (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ramy Youssef (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
(L to R) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
(L to R) Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Matt Bomer (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
(L to R) Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kingsley Ben-Adir (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Justine Triet (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Nate Parker (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Academy Awards - Traveling Red Carpet
Eugene Lee Yang (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Tyler Daniel Grandalski and Marlee Matlin
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Wendy Thembelihle Juel and Khaby Lame (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
96th Academy Awards - Traveling Red Carpet
Eva Longoria (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Celine Song (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Quannah Chasinghorse (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Julianne Hough (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Omar Rudberg (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
96th Academy Awards - Traveling Red Carpet
Léah Lewis (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Brittany Snow (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Rita Moreno (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)
96th Academy Awards - Traveling Red Carpet
Ian Boggs (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Osage singers and dancers (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Vanessa Hudgens (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Contributor: Amber Garrett, New York Daily News; Randy Myers, Bay Area News Group

