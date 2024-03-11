Robert Downey Jr. wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Oscars for 'Oppenheimer'

Robert Downey Jr. is finally an Oscar winner.

The 58-year-old “Oppenheimer” star won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor at the 96th Academy Awards. live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“I would like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy in that order,” Downey joked during his acceptance speech.

“I would like to thank my vet, I mean my wife, Susan Downey, over there. She found me a snarling pet and you love me again. That’s why I’m here,” he kindly admitted to his wife of 22 years.

In the Christopher Nolan-directed film, Downey plays Lewis Strauss: a businessman who played a major role in the development of the atomic bomb and who later became a political rival of J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy ).

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss in a scene from “Oppenheimer.” Universal collection/courtesy Everett

“Oppenheimer” leads the 2024 Oscar nominations with 13 nominations, followed by “Poor Things” with 11. The film's box office rival, “Barbie,” was in the running for eight gold statues.

“I needed this job more than I needed it,” Downey said of “Oppenheimer” on Sunday.

“Chris [Nolan] I knew it. Emma [Thomas] made sure she surrounded me with one of the best cast and crew of all time: Emily [Blunt]Cillian [Murphy], Matt Damon. It was fantastic and I stand here before you as a better man because of it.

Lewis Strauss was a government official who played an important role in the creation of the atomic bomb. Universal collection/courtesy Everett

Downey is a two-time Oscar nominee, losing his first best actor nomination, for “Chaplin,” to Al Pacino for “Scent of a Woman” in 1993.

During a January appearance on “The View,” Downey, who served prison time for drug use several years after his first nomination, said he was happy to have lost at the Oscars the first time, because winning would have given him a false feeling. of success.

I was young and crazy, he said, adding that an Oscar at 28 would have made me feel like I was on the right path.

(L to R) Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss and Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush in a scene from “Oppenheimer.” Universal collection/courtesy Everett

He received a second Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for “Tropic Thunder” in 2009, making “Oppenheimer” his third nomination.

The 2024 awards season has brought an abundance of riches to the Marvel actor.

First, he won a Golden Globe for “Oppenheimer,” praising his wife and “primary caregiver” Susan, 50, in his acceptance speech.

Downey is a three-time Academy Award nominee. REUTERS

“[She] I literally made an art of getting out of my comfort zone,” he said at the time. “But she’s nice to look at, and it doesn’t matter.”

He also won the SAG Awards, joking on stage: “Unlike my fellow nominees, I'm going Never I tire of the sound of my own voice.

He used the platform again to shout out Susan.

“For 22 years, she perfectly played a sane, rational person married to an actor,” Downey joked.

Universal collection/courtesy Everett

“Oppenheimer” also stars Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Josh Hartnett.

Blunt, who previously worked with director Nolan on “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Interstellar,” revealed in Variety's « Actors on actors“ that she warned Downey against Nolan's British approach of giving reinforcements and positive affirmations.

“I remember the first time I met Robert Downey Jr., I told him, 'You're going to love it so much and the screws are going to tighten so much on you and it's just the most focused set , the most wonderful and the most non-chaotic.' But you’re going to get very British compliments,” Blunt recalls.

“There won't be any smoke that blows your ass off and you'll have to live with that.” »

(L to R) Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss in “Oppenheimer.” Universal collection/courtesy Everett

Meanwhile, Murphy exclaimed GQ in July about Downey's incredible professionalism.

“A lot of the scenes I have with Downey were quite loose and quite improvised,” the “Peaky Blinders” alum said. I mean, playing with him was just amazing. He's simply electrifying, the most available, engaged, present and unpredictably brilliant actor I've ever worked with.

In January, Downey said In the magazine that the film “was really a leap of faith with Chris”.

Downey (right) was last nominated for an Oscar in 2009 for “Tropic Thunder.”

“Everything about playing Lewis Strauss was…I don't want to say difficult, but it was counterintuitive to me. I know that we are all a mixture of what our personality is and what we really are,” Downey explained.

“Nolan invited me to turn the mirror on an unexplored part of myself. And the character, to me, is about anyone who has ever felt offended by someone who was more important than them. It gave me a lot of time to think. I wondered if I had felt like this towards people in the past. And I wondered if I were them, if I wouldn't try to destroy myself.