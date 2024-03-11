Robert Downey Jr. wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Oppenheimer

As “Oppenheimer” begins its expected “steamroller” through several of the 96th Academy Awards' biggest categories, Robert Downey Jr. added another storybook ending to one of the biggest comebacks in the modern history of Hollywood. Downey won the Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in “Oppenheimer,” beating stiff competition including Robert De Niro for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Mark Ruffalo in “Poor Things” , Sterling. K. Brown in “American Fiction” and his Barbenheimer counterpart Ryan Gosling for “Barbie.”

This is Downey's first Oscar win for his third nomination. He received rave reviews in 1992 for playing Charlie Chaplin in Richard Attenborough's “Chaplin,” which saw him portray the silent film icon from his impoverished youth to his final years as a global superstar. This performance earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role. 16 years later, he received his second Oscar nomination for a performance on the absolute opposite end of the spectrum when he starred in Ben Stiller's “Tropic Thunder.” His supporting role as Kirk Lazarus, a method actor so committed to his performance that he insisted on wearing blackface, received rave reviews for its satirical edge and prompted the Academy to grant rare recognition for a purely comedic performance when she nominated him for Best Performance. by an actor in a supporting role.

While Downey has long been considered one of the most talented actors of his generation, his career was thwarted by his battles with addiction. After being arrested on several drug charges in the late 1990s and undergoing rehab, Downey briefly found himself unable to work on films when it became impossible for productions to receive a confidence when he was part of a casting. He slowly regained Hollywood's good graces with acclaimed performances in films like Shane Black's “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” and David Fincher's “Zodiac” before receiving a life-changing role in Hollywood's “Iron Man.” Jon Favreau in 2008.

This film, which served as the first entry in the series that became an industry juggernaut known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, permanently altered the trajectory of Hollywood in the 21st century. Downey's charisma and star power as Tony Stark helped make Marvel Hollywood's biggest property and superhero movies the city's biggest export. He reprized the role in nine additional films, concluding his career with “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.

Aside from 2020's flop “Doolittle,” “Oppenheimer” is Downey's first role since the end of his Marvel history and was widely seen as his first attempt to evolve his dramatic acting skills since leaving the franchise.

While Downey's performance in “Oppenheimer” was almost universally acclaimed from the start, the actor devoted most of his energy during the awards campaign to generating buzz among his co-stars and collaborators . After receiving the Maltin Modern Master Award at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the actor spent his acceptance speech praising Cillian Murphy for carrying the film with his lead performance.

“It's very rarely in my career that I've realized that I was born to play a supporting role to someone else who was rightfully entitled to the attention,” Downey said before making Murphy's praise. “I've always known him, I've always respected him and I've loved his work and all my peers know he's great, but he didn't yet have a vehicle to fully demonstrate the breadth of his abilities and I've never seen anything like him. And it's an honor to be path under him on the call sheet for “Oppenheimer”.

In the same speech, Downey also singled out Nolan as a voice that helped him push himself as an actor and reach his full potential. Although Downey has never been one to dismiss his superhero output as artistically insignificant, he explained that he knew that working on a Christopher Nolan film would require a higher level of artistic rigor than the projects he was used to.

“I'm not saying I got lazy, but it was more like riding a log over the last 10 years,” he said of his efforts at Marvel. “I wouldn't say I was mortified, but Cillian only saw me in this last movie where if I'm not prepared for an inch of my life, I'll probably evaporate… We don't roll logs around Chris Nolan. »