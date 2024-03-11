Robert Downey Jr. wins the supporting actor award for “Oppenheimer,” his first Oscar





Three decades after receiving his first Academy Award nomination, Robert Downey Jr. won his first Academy Award. Downey won the best supporting actor award on Sunday for his portrayal of Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss in “Oppenheimer,” hailed as one of Downey's best performances in years. This is the third Oscar nomination for a veteran actor known as one of Hollywood's most versatile performers but whose career has been marked by extreme setbacks. “I would like to thank my terrible childhood,” Downey said in a light-hearted speech. stopping for laughter from the audience, “and the academy in that order.” He also thanked his wife, Susan. “You loved me unto life and that’s why I’m here.” Downey has been open about his past struggles with drug addiction. He revealed in his documentary “Sr.” from 2022, which pays tribute to his filmmaker father, who was a drug addict at the age of 8. A series of arrests on drug charges and a year in prison followed Downey's first Oscar nomination at age 30. 28 years ago. The actor said recently on “The View” that he was grateful he didn't end up winning best actor in 1993 for “Chaplin.” “I was young and crazy,” he said. “It would have made me feel like I was on the right track.” Downey also received an Oscar in 2008 for a supporting role in “Tropic Thunder.” Sunday's win solidified Downey's status as a favorite this awards season. He also won Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes, BAFTA Film Awards, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards. “Why me? Why now? Why do things seem to be going my way?” » he said while accepting his SAG Award. Downey beat out Sterling K. Brown for “American Fiction,” Ryan Gosling for “Barbie,” Mark Ruffalo for “Poor Things” and Robert De Niro for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Christopher Nolan's three-hour deep dive into the development and fallout of the atomic bomb during World War II led the Oscars with 13 nominations. “What we're doing makes sense,” Downey said Sunday , “and what we decide to do matters.”

