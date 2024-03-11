Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer dominates with 7 awards, including best film





Christopher Nolan's epic biographical dramaOppenheimerwon the Best Picture award at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday after dominating most of the evening, taking home 7 awards in all categories. Lead actor Cillian Murphy and supporting actor Robert Downey Jr. each won awards in their respective categories, while Nolan won best director. The film, which stars Murphy as Robert J. Oppenheimer, the inventor of the atomic bomb, also won awards for editing, cinematography and music. The biggest upset of the evening wasPoor thingsthe victory of star Emma Stone in the best actress categoryFlower Moon Killersstar Lily Gladstone, the first Native American nominee in the best actress category. While Gladstone won the Golden Globe for her portrayal of Mollie Kyle, a real-life Native woman deceived by her husband during the 20th-century Osage murders, Stone regularly collected trophies, including a BAFTA and a Critics Choice Award, for her role. of adult. child-brained woman in Yorgos Lanthimos' black comedy. Emma Stone accepts the Best Actress award for Poor Things onstage during the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images) Poor thingsotherwise took the lead in the creative categories, winning three awards: Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. Experimental Holocaust drama The area of ​​interest won two awards for Best International Feature Film and Best Sound. The season's other favorites only took home one award each, withLeftovers Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress and Billie Eilish wins Best Original Song for Herbarbiepiano ballad,What was I made for? Ben Proudfoot of Halifax was the only Canadian winner of the evening, taking home the Best Documentary Short Film award for co-directing.The last repair shop.He is a winner for the second time after winning the same award for 2021.The queen of basketball. Halifax filmmaker Ben Proudfoot, left, and his collaborator Kris Bowers won best documentary short for The Last Repair Shop at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Director Wes Anderson, who has been nominated for several Oscars over the years, won his first tonight when The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar won the award for Best Live-Action Short Film. CBC News reporter Eli Glasner was on the ground at the famous Oscar venue, the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. A recap of the show will be posted later this evening. For more Oscars content, follow CBC Newson And on TikTok. The list of winners Best Supporting Actress : Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Leftovers

Emilie Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The color purple

America Ferrera, barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad Da'Vine Joy Randolph poses on the Oscars red carpet ahead of her Best Supporting Actress win for The Holdovers. (Ashley Landis/Invision/Associated Press) Best Animated Short Film : The war is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-five senses

Our uniform

Pachyderm Best Animated Feature Film : The boy and the heron

Nimone

Elementary

Dreams of robots

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse Best Original Screenplay : Anatomy of a fall

Past lives

Leftovers

Maestro

May December From left to right, Arthur Harari and Justine Triet, winners of the original screenplay prize for Anatomy of Fall, pose in the press room during the ceremony. Triet directed the French legal drama about a woman accused of murdering her husband. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Best-fit scenario : American fiction

barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor things

The area of ​​interest Best Makeup and Hairstyle: Poor things

golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Snow Society Best production design: Poor things

barbie

Flower Moon Killers

Napoleon

Oppenheimer Best Costume Design: Poor things

barbie

Flower Moon Killers

Napoleon

Oppenheimer Best International Feature Film : The area of ​​interest

I am captain

Perfect days

Snow Society

The teachers' lounge Best Supporting Actor : Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, barbie

Sterling K. Brown, American fiction

Robert de Niro, Flower Moon Killers

Marc Ruffalo, Poor things Robert Downey Jr. accepts the Best Supporting Actor award for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday evening. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Best visual effects : Godzilla minus one

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, part one

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

The creator

Napoleon Best Film Editing : Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a fall

Leftovers

Flower Moon Killers

Poor things Best Documentary Short Film : The last repair shop

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in between

Ni Nai and Wi P WATCH | Canadian Ben Proudfoot explains how his first Oscar changed his career: How the Oscars changed the lives of these Canadian filmmakers Canadians had a strong showing in the Oscar nominations this year, and many winners from years past say an Oscar win boosted their careers. Best Documentary Feature : 20 days in Mariupol

Kill a tiger

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Eternal memory

Four girls Best Cinematography : Oppenheimer

Count

Flower Moon Killers

Maestro

Poor things Best Live Action Short Film : The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Invincible

After

Knight of Fortune

Red, white and blue Best sound : The area of ​​interest

The creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1

Oppenheimer Best Original Music : Oppenheimer

Flower Moon Killers

American fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Poor things Best Original Song : What was I made for? Since barbie

The fire inside Since Flamin' Hot

I'm just Ken Since barbie

It never went away Since American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A song for my people) Since Flower Moon Killers Best actor : Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, Leftovers

Jeffrey Wright, American fiction Cillian Murphy accepts the Best Actor award for Oppenheimer on stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Best Director : Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a fall

Martin Scorsese, Flower Moon Killers

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor things

Jonathan Glazer, The area of ​​interest Best actress : Emma Stone, Poor things

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Flower Moon Killers

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro Best picture : Oppenheimer

American fiction

Anatomy of a fall

barbie

Leftovers

Flower Moon Killers

Maestro

Past lives

Poor things

The area of ​​interest An Oscar statue is pictured on the red carpet, one day before the 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on March 9, 2024. (Pedro Ugarte/AFP via Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/oscar-winners-list-2024-1.7139722 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos