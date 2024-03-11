Entertainment
Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer dominates with 7 awards, including best film
Christopher Nolan's epic biographical dramaOppenheimerwon the Best Picture award at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday after dominating most of the evening, taking home 7 awards in all categories.
Lead actor Cillian Murphy and supporting actor Robert Downey Jr. each won awards in their respective categories, while Nolan won best director. The film, which stars Murphy as Robert J. Oppenheimer, the inventor of the atomic bomb, also won awards for editing, cinematography and music.
The biggest upset of the evening wasPoor thingsthe victory of star Emma Stone in the best actress categoryFlower Moon Killersstar Lily Gladstone, the first Native American nominee in the best actress category.
While Gladstone won the Golden Globe for her portrayal of Mollie Kyle, a real-life Native woman deceived by her husband during the 20th-century Osage murders, Stone regularly collected trophies, including a BAFTA and a Critics Choice Award, for her role. of adult. child-brained woman in Yorgos Lanthimos' black comedy.
Poor thingsotherwise took the lead in the creative categories, winning three awards: Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. Experimental Holocaust drama The area of interest won two awards for Best International Feature Film and Best Sound.
The season's other favorites only took home one award each, withLeftovers Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress and Billie Eilish wins Best Original Song for Herbarbiepiano ballad,What was I made for?
Ben Proudfoot of Halifax was the only Canadian winner of the evening, taking home the Best Documentary Short Film award for co-directing.The last repair shop.He is a winner for the second time after winning the same award for 2021.The queen of basketball.
Director Wes Anderson, who has been nominated for several Oscars over the years, won his first tonight when The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar won the award for Best Live-Action Short Film.
CBC News reporter Eli Glasner was on the ground at the famous Oscar venue, the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. A recap of the show will be posted later this evening. For more Oscars content, follow CBC Newson And on TikTok.
The list of winners
Best Supporting Actress:
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Leftovers
Emilie Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The color purple
America Ferrera, barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Best Animated Short Film:
The war is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-five senses
Our uniform
Pachyderm
Best Animated Feature Film:
The boy and the heron
Nimone
Elementary
Dreams of robots
Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse
Best Original Screenplay:
Anatomy of a fall
Past lives
Leftovers
Maestro
May December
Best-fit scenario:
American fiction
barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor things
The area of interest
Best Makeup and Hairstyle:
Poor things
golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Snow Society
Best production design:
Poor things
barbie
Flower Moon Killers
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best Costume Design:
Poor things
barbie
Flower Moon Killers
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best International Feature Film:
The area of interest
I am captain
Perfect days
Snow Society
The teachers' lounge
Best Supporting Actor:
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, barbie
Sterling K. Brown, American fiction
Robert de Niro, Flower Moon Killers
Marc Ruffalo, Poor things
Best visual effects:
Godzilla minus one
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, part one
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3
The creator
Napoleon
Best Film Editing:
Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a fall
Leftovers
Flower Moon Killers
Poor things
Best Documentary Short Film:
The last repair shop
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in between
Ni Nai and Wi P
Best Documentary Feature:
20 days in Mariupol
Kill a tiger
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Eternal memory
Four girls
Best Cinematography:
Oppenheimer
Count
Flower Moon Killers
Maestro
Poor things
Best Live Action Short Film:
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Invincible
After
Knight of Fortune
Red, white and blue
Best sound:
The area of interest
The creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1
Oppenheimer
Best Original Music:
Oppenheimer
Flower Moon Killers
American fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Poor things
Best Original Song:
What was I made for? Since barbie
The fire inside Since Flamin' Hot
I'm just Ken Since barbie
It never went away Since American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A song for my people) Since Flower Moon Killers
Best actor:
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, Leftovers
Jeffrey Wright, American fiction
Best Director:
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a fall
Martin Scorsese, Flower Moon Killers
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor things
Jonathan Glazer, The area of interest
Best actress:
Emma Stone, Poor things
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Flower Moon Killers
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Best picture:
Oppenheimer
American fiction
Anatomy of a fall
barbie
Leftovers
Flower Moon Killers
Maestro
Past lives
Poor things
The area of interest

