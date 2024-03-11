2024 Oscar winners: the complete list

Oppenheimer was named best film at the 2024 Oscars, awarded on Sunday.

The film won seven awards in total over the course of the evening: Christopher Nolan won Best Director, Cillian Murphy won Best Actor, and Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor. The film also won awards for Best Cinematography, Best Original Score and Best Editing.

To everyone's surprise, Emma Stone won the Best Actress award for Poor things, which also won three awards in craftsmanship, for best costume design, best production design, and makeup and hairstyling. She beat favorite Lily Gladstone, who won numerous awards for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for Leftovers.

Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki The boy and the heron was named best animated feature film, while Jonathan Glazer's The area of ​​interest won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. 20 days in Mariupol won the award for best documentary.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” Since barbie.

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari won the award for best original screenplay for Anatomy of a fall, while Cord Jefferson won Best Adapted Screenplay for American fiction.

On the way to the ceremony, Oppenheimer led the 2024 Oscar nominations, with the film landing a total of 13 nominations, followed by Poor things with 11, Flower Moon Killers with 10 and barbie with eight.

The winners of the 96th annual Academy Awards have been revealed at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood. The show was broadcast live on ABC, with an earlier start time than usual this year, and in more than 200 territories around the world. Jimmy Kimmel returned for his fourth stint as host. (See red carpet arrivals.)

(Also on Sunday, a march for a free Palestine, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, disrupted traffic in Los Angeles on Sunday ahead of the 2024 Oscars.)

A full list of winners follows.

Best picture

American fiction (Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, producers)

Anatomy of a fall (Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, producers)

barbie (David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, producers)

Leftovers (Mark Johnson, producer)

Flower Moon Killers (Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, producers)

Maestro (Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, producers)

Oppenheimer (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, producers) (WINNER)

Past lives (David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, producers)

Poor things (Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, producers)

The area of ​​interest (James Wilson, producer)

Best achievement

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a fall)

Martin Scorsese (Flower Moon Killers)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) (WINNER)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor things)

Jonathan Glazer (The area of ​​interest)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (Leftovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) (WINNER)

Jeffrey Wright (American fiction)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Flower Moon Killers)

Sandra Hueller (Anatomy of a fall)

Carey MulliganMaestro)

Emma Pierre (Poor things) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown (American fiction)

Robert de Niro (Flower Moon Killers)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) (WINNER)

Ryan Gosling (barbie)

Marc Ruffalo (Poor things)

Best Supporting Actress

Émilie Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The color purple)

America Ferrera (barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Leftovers) (WINNER)

Best writing (adapted screenplay)

American fiction (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson) (WINNER)

barbie (Written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach)

Oppenheimer (Written for the cinema by Christopher Nolan)

Poor things (Screenplay by Tony McNamara)

The area of ​​interest (Written by Jonathan Glazer)

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a fall (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari) (WINNER)

Leftovers (Written by David Hemingson)

Maestro (Written by Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer)

May December (Screenplay by Samy Burch; story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik)

Past lives (Written by Céline Song)

Best Animated Film

The boy and the heron (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki) (WINNER)

Elementary (Peter Sohn and Denise Ream)

Nimone (Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary)

Dreams of robots (Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz)

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse (Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal)

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President (Moïse Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek)

Eternal memory (I love Alberdi)

Four girls (Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha)

Kill a tiger (Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim)

20 days in Mariupol (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath) (WINNER)

Best International Feature Film

I am captain (Italy)

Perfect days (Japan)

Snow Society (Spain)

The teachers' lounge (Germany)

The area of ​​interest (UK) (WINNER)

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig (Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter)

Ninety-five senses (Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess)

Our uniform (The only Moghaddam)

Pachyderm (Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius)

The war is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko (Dave Mullins and Brad Booker) (WINNER)

Best Live-Action Short Film

After (Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham)

Invincible (Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron)

Knight of Fortune (Lasse Lyskjaer Noer and Christian Norlyk)

Red, white and blue (Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane)

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson and Steven Rales) (WINNER)

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning (Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic)

The Barber of Little Rock (John Hoffman and Christine Turner)

Island in between (Sr. Léo Chiang and Jean Tsien)

The last repair shop (Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers) (WINNER)

Nǎi Nai and Wai Po (Sean Wang and Sam Davis)

Best Cinematography

Count (Edward Lachman)

Flower Moon Killers (Rodrigo Prieto)

Maestro (Matthieu Libatique)

Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema) (WINNER)

Poor things (Robbie Ryan)

Best Costume Design

barbie (Jacqueline Durran)

Flower Moon Killers (Jacqueline West)

Napoleon (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)

Oppenheimer (against Mirojnick)

Poor things (Holly Waddington) (WINNER)

Best Makeup and Hairstyle

golda (Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue)

Maestro (Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell)

Oppenheimer (Luisa Abel)

Poor things (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston) (WINNER)

Snow Society (Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé)

Best Original Song

“The Fire Within” Flamin' Hot (Music and lyrics by Diane Warren)

“I'm Just Ken” from barbie (Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)

“It Never Gone” from American Symphony (Music and lyrics by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

“Wahzhazhe (A song for my people)” by Flower Moon Killers (Music and lyrics by Scott George)

“What was I made for?” Since barbie (Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell) (WINNER)

Best Original Music

American fiction (Laura Karpman)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

Flower Moon Killers (Robbie Robertson)

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson) (WINNER)

Poor things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Best production design

barbie (Production design: Sarah Greenwood; Set decoration: Katie Spencer)

Flower Moon Killers (Production design: Jack Fisk; Set decoration: Adam Willis)

Napoleon (Production design: Arthur Max; Set decoration: Elli Griff)

Oppenheimer (Production design: Ruth De Jong; Set decoration: Claire Kaufman)

Poor things (Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek) (WINNER)

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a fall (Laurent Sénéchal)

Leftovers (Kevin Tent)

Flower Moon Killers (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame) (WINNER)

Poor things (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Best sound

The creator (Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic)

Maestro (Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, part one (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor)

Oppenheimer (Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell)

The area of ​​interest (Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn) (WINNER)

Best visual effects

The creator (Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould)

Godzilla: Minus One (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima) (WINNER)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Stéphane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Théo Bialek)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, part one (Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould)

Napoleon (Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould)