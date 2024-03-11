“The harsh reality is that great films are about access…I don't have that”





New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu's distinctive choice of characters has helped her establish herself in the world of cinema. The performer, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba', opened up about the difficulties she faces breaking into Bollywood's elite circles. She recently opened up in an interview about how her refusal to go to all-night parties was hurting her chances of landing roles in large-scale plays. Taapsee Pannu is the nepotism of Bollywood “Bollywood camps exist. The nepotism debate we're talking about is about the problem of access. If a big budget movie is made, I'm sure no one will disrespect me by saying I'm not right for the role, but I might not get the role because my name won't be brought up as that of the other actors who are part of the camps. , they would be recommended for the role. The harsh reality is that great films are about access and I don't have that access to get into this theater. Taapsee told Zoom TV. “The parties are also a way to enter the camps. You socialize with people, you become friends and then you work with them. That's good, but to get to that position you have to go through this process of partying after 10 p.m. and it's so exhausting for me. I can not support it. It is not me. So, you might as well choose the harder way to make a lot of films and a lot of good work,” the “Dunki” actress added in the same interaction. Work projects in Taapsee Pannu “Where is this girl?” is Taapsee's next film besides 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba'. Taapsee will also be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in 'Khel Khel Mein'. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dunki', which did good business at the box office. On the personal front, Taapsee and her long-time partner Mathias Boe will soon tie the knot in an initiation ceremony in Udaipur.

