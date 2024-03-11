Entertainment
How the Oscars addressed the wars in Ukraine and Gaza and the Hollywood strikes
A montage that opened Sunday's Oscar telecast featured a line uttered by Jerrod Carmichael in the film Poor Things. Do you want to see what the world is really like?
On the ceremony stage, however, few of the winners' speeches during the first hours of the 96th Academy Awards made reference to world events, even at a time when the Russia-Ukraine war and Israeli attacks on Gaza continue to make headlines.
But some did, providing the evening with some of its most dramatic and moving moments. The winner of the International Feature Film Award is The Zone of Interest, written and directed by Jonathan Glazer, adapted from the novel by Martin Amis. The film focuses on the family life of Rudolf Hss, commander of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II.
Glazer took the stage with producers James Wilson and Len Blavatnik to a standing ovation, lowering his head to read his speech with anxious determination, saying: All of our choices were made to reflect and confront the present, not to say Look what. rather, they did it at the time. Look what we're doing now.
Our film shows where dehumanization comes to a head. It has shaped our entire past and present. Right now, we are here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people, from the victims of October 7 to Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza. All the victims of this dehumanization, how can we resist?
Glazer's remarks were met with applause from the room. He dedicated the award to the memory of the real-life woman depicted in the film sneaking into the camp at night to leave food for the prisoners.
The winner of the documentary feature prize was 20 Days In Mariupol, which follows a group of journalists trapped in Mariupol during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To a standing ovation, director Mstyslav Chernov began his speech by saying: “This is the first Oscar in the history of Ukraine.
And I am honored, Chernov said. But I will probably be the first director on this stage to say that I wish I had never made this film. I wish I could trade that for Russia, which will never attack Ukraine or occupy our cities. I would like to pay tribute to Russia for not killing tens of thousands of my Ukrainian compatriots. I hope they release all the hostages, all the soldiers who are protecting their lands, all the civilians who are currently in prison.
But I can't change history. I can't change the past, Chernov continued. But all of us together, I am with you, some of the most talented people in the world, we can ensure that the record of history is set right and the truth prevails. And that the people of Mariupol and those who gave their lives will never be forgotten. Because cinema forms memory and memory forms history.
Chernov received a second ovation at the end of his speech.
Later in the program, the traditional In Memoriam segment opened with a clip of the now-deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaking directly to the camera from the Oscar-winning documentary Navalny. The politician and Putin critic died last month while imprisoned in Russia.
Outside the event, pro-Palestinian protesters in the streets of Hollywood leading to the Dolby Theater delayed the arrival of some attendees and the show started a few minutes late.
Dave Mullins, director of the winning animated short War Is Over!, said simply: “There is an anti-war message that we tried to honor with this film. The short film is inspired by the song Happy Xmas (War Is Over) by John Lennon and Yoko Ono and their son, Sean Ono Lennon, co-writer of the film, was also on stage.
In his opening monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel made no mention of the war between Israel and Hamas, but spoke of a conflict closer to home, referencing the recent WGA and Hamas strikes. SAG-AFTRA before calling the evening crew on stage and expressing support for the incoming unions. in their own negotiations.
The reason we were able to get a deal done is because of the people who rallied to our side, Kimmel said. So before we celebrate, let's give a well-deserved round of applause to the people who work behind the scenes, the Teamsters, the truckers, the lighting crew, the sound, the camera, the gaffers, the stagehands, everyone who refused to cross the border. picket lines. If you wear Skechers to the Oscars, take a bow.
Thanks for being with us, Kimmel added, bringing much of the backstage crew on stage. And we also want you to know that we will also be by your side during your next negotiations. Also, I'm going to make sure this show lasts extra long tonight so you have a ton of overtime.
Just before the Best Picture presentation, Kimmel said, “I'm really proud of something and I was wondering if I could share it with you, before I read a post on social media from former President Donald Trump trashing the Kimmel's performance.
Thanks for watching, Kimmel added. Is your prison sentence not over?
