Cillian Murphy wins best actor for 'Oppenheimer'





Cillian Murphy won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, theoretical physicist and “father of the atomic bomb,” in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” The actor, admittedly “overwhelmed”, thanked the Academy, Nolan and executive producer Emma Thomas. “This has been the craziest, most exhilarating, most creative journey you have taken me on in the last 20 years, I owe you more than I can say,” he said. “Thank you so much [to] Every member of the crew, every member of the cast of “Oppenheimer,” you supported me. All my fellow nominees, I remain in awe of you. Really.” The actor then paused for a personal moment, thanking: “My two boys sitting up there, I love you so much and I'm a very proud Irishman standing here tonight.” Taking a serious turn, Murphy then dedicated his moment on stage to those fighting for peace. “We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or worse, we all live in Oppenheimer's world, so I'd like to dedicate it to peacemakers around the world .” His first Oscar nomination and win, Murphy won the coveted award having already won a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Awards and British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards for his performance in Nolan's war thriller. The film focuses on Oppenheimer as he grapples with the need to create an atomic weapon to thwart the German threat during World War II and the effects of discovering this calamitous weapon. This is Murphy and Nolan's sixth collaboration, a working relationship that spans nearly 20 years and includes films like Nolan's Batman trilogy, “Inception,” “Dunkirk” and now “Oppenheimer.” Only with the latter title did Murphy get the chance to direct a feature film directed by Nolan, something the actor told the Associated Press the summer before “Oppenheimer” hit theaters , which he “was desperate” to do. Murphy spoke to Variety on the price of playing such an eponymous character, increasingly burdened by his shared moral conscience in building an atomic bomb, saying, “I had to consider that these were the greatest moral dilemmas, the greatest moral paradoxes that anyone in the history of man has faced,” Murphy said. “And then, of course, there are the more human dilemmas he faced in his own life. This last interrogation at the end of the film, with Jason Clarke in the role [Roger] Robb, is one of my favorite sequences because this is where you can really see the soul of Oppenheimer. It was a real challenge, but one I enjoyed. He won the Oscar against Bradley Cooper for “Maestro,” Colman Domingo for “Rustin,” Paul Giamatti for “The Holdovers” and Jeffrey Wright for “American Fiction.” Full list of 2024 Oscar winners here.

