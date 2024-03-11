The latest from the Oscars: Memorable moments and notable quotes – The Daily Reporter





LOS ANGELES (AP) Welcome to the 96th Oscars. The Associated Press brings you the most memorable moments and notable quotes from Sunday's Academy Awards. ___ Follow the Oscars 2024 live See this year's the most beautiful looks from the red carpet Find the full list of winners Monitor APs Youtube channel ___ Wardrobe Malfunctions Emma Stone looked genuinely surprised when she won Best Actress for her starring role in Poor Things. On stage, she revealed part of this surprise: a broken zipper. Meanwhile, at least one person has tripped on the red carpet, but nothing as dramatic as Jennifer Lawrence's historic fall in 2013. ___ Stars and their families Bradley Cooper brought his mother to the Oscars and Ryan Gosling brought his sister. With first-time Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Finneas, it's hard to say who brought who. Stars have families, just like us! ___ Pink, pink, pink Neon pink lights shone on Ryan Gosling as he performed Im Just Ken, a huge '80s power ballad, in a sparkly pink suit. Perhaps tired of the all-pink wardrobe required of her main character, Margot Robbie ditched the color and instead opted for a demure brown Versace dress for the event. However, pink endures! America Ferrara carried the torch wearing a Barbie pink dress from Atelier Versace. Wrapped in light pink taffeta, Ariana Grande presented an award in a statement look. ___ Notable no-shows Neither Hayao Miyazaki nor Wes Anderson were present to claim their prize. Beloved filmmakers scored historic victories for Miyazaki best animated film for “The Boy and the Heron” and Anderson for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” his first Oscar. Studio Ghiblis Kiyofumi Nakajima apologized behind the scenes for the absence of Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki at the awards ceremony. Please forgive them. They're kind of in the same age range, he joked, delivering his statement through a translator. ___ Barbenheimer? More like Oscanheimer Oppenheimer won three awards, including Best Film Editing. This is the first nomination and victory for Jennifer Lame, who thanked her collaborators, including director Christopher Nolan, for this award. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito presented the award, joking about how they both tried to kill Batman (played by Michael Keaton) and lost, as Mr. Freeze and the Penguin, respectively. Meanwhile, Barbie has yet to win an Oscar. ___ Pomp and politics About a mile from the red carpet, protesters closed a section of Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, calling for an end to violence in Rafah, a dense city on Gaza's border with Egypt. Meanwhile, on the red carpet, Mark Ruffalo, Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef, Ava DuVernay and others wore red pins in support of a ceasefire in Gaza. The bold design depicts a single hand holding a heart and was organized by the group Artists for Ceasefire. Our film shows where dehumanization leads, at its worst, said writer-director Jonathan Glazer while accepting the Oscar for best international feature film for The Zone of Interest, a film about the Holocaust. He spoke out against the war in Gaza. ___ Novelty accessories on the red carpet The Godzilla Minus One crew wore monster figures and wore matching spiked shoes. Meanwhile, The Boy and the Heron filmmakers brought in lavish versions of the characters. The film won Best Animated Feature, but Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki were not present at the Oscars to accept their statuettes. Elsewhere on the red carpet, “American fictional composer Laura Karpman threw Cadbury eggs at several lucky spectators. Nominated this year for original music, Karpman last year wore a dress with Christine Blasey Ford's testimony to Congress. ___ To learn more about this year's Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards Source: job

