Pro-Palestinian protests disrupt traffic on route to Oscars





The 2024 Oscars began six minutes late Sunday when pro-Palestinian protesters stopped traffic en route to the ceremony, blocking attendees in their cars on Highland Avenue in Hollywood and calling into question whether all of the evening's nominees would arrive at the event. Protesters completely shut down traffic at the intersection of Sunset and Highland for more than 30 minutes, according to those caught in the disturbance, forcing some people to leave their vehicles and begin walking toward the event. Police arrived to break up the blockage, but cars were still blocked at the time of publication. Protests ultimately led to the delay of the broadcast, which was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. PT; it finally started with a cold open at 4:06 p.m. PT. The demonstrators stopped traffic towards the #Oscar red carpet, forcing many attendees to get out of their cars and walk to the Dolby Theater :Scott Feinberg pic.twitter.com/QBgWoFUbBG – The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 10, 2024 As the event's expected guests passed by, the direct action protest, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, turned acrimonious, with some demonstrators shouting directly at people apparently heading to the Oscars. Activists wearing kaffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags shouted “shame” at people dressed in tuxedos and evening gowns. As they chanted “Ceasefire now!” “, a protester threw red paint on a man's suit as he tried to get to the ceremony and exhausted leaders said The Hollywood Reporter scenes of demonstrators throwing objects at their vehicles. The Academy allowed some participants to travel to the event by golf cart. Private Oscar security guards, wearing identical tuxedos with “A” pins on their lapels, marched down Highland Avenue and, at one point, apparently to help escort arrivals during the protest. But the police turned them back. The protest was made up of pro-Palestinian groups, including Writers Against the War on Gaza LA, Film Workers For Palestine and SAG-AFTRA for Ceasefire, according to a press release. Organizers and participants hoped that the spectacle and disruption of the action would draw attention to the impending ground invasion of Rafah. Many top Hollywood executives were delayed at least an hour because of the protest. Disney chief Bob Iger and his wife, Willow, were among those rushed to the awards show at the last minute, as were Amazon executive Jennifer Salke and Paramount's Brian Robbins, among others . A studio executive stuck in his car said he didn't understand why the cops took so long to move the protesters. “They knew it was happening,” he noted of the highly anticipated ceremony. “And they allowed this to happen?” SAG-AFTRA organizer and actor for the ceasefire, Amin El Gamal, said THR that protest plans had been in the works for months, in part due to dissatisfaction with the response of industrial labor groups to the invasion. As the chaos caused significant delays, Academy staff members began radioing each other that the red carpet would remain open later than scheduled. On the carpet, many publicists expressed confusion, ignoring the protests and calling the red carpet “empty.” Most of the chaos was invisible to those watching the show, which went smoothly until the opening monologue and the announcement of the winner of the first prize awarded, Best Actress in a Second role. Los Angeles Police announced a citywide tactical alert on Sunday in response to the protests, authorities confirmed. “A dispersal order has been issued in the area of ​​Sunset Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue for unlawful assembly. Stay clear of the area,” the LAPD written thetweeting later to expect traffic delays.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/pro-palestine-protests-disrupt-traffic-oscars-1235848143/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos