The latest from the Oscars: Memorable moments and notable quotes | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) Welcome to the 96th Oscars. The Associated Press brings you the most memorable moments and notable quotes from Sunday's Academy Awards.
Waiting in line is a lesson in humility
The great equalizer after the Oscars? The car line.
After the show, nominees like Lily Gladstone and previous winners, including Nicolas Cage, joined the rest of the crowd to wait for their cars. Some huddled near the heaters that dotted the red carpet and recapped the night.
Post 1221! You earn a ride wherever you go. Have fun, an announcer called to a lucky group as they headed toward their waiting car. ___
Best of Show
Wearing a big bow tie, dog Messi got his own place at the awards ceremony. “Even though he's a dog, he might have given the performance of a year on Anatomy of a Fall,” host Jimmy Kimmel said in the opening monologue.
Wardrobe Malfunctions
Emma Stone looked genuinely surprised when she won Best Actress for her starring role in Poor Things.” On stage, she revealed part of that surprise: a faulty zipper. My dress is broken she exclaimed. I'm pretty sure it happened during “I'm Just Ken”.
Backstage after the show, Stone gave an update. They stitched me up, she said.
Meanwhile, at least one person has tripped on the red carpet, but nothing as dramatic as Jennifer Lawrence's historic fall in 2013.
Stars and their families
Bradley Cooper brought his mother to the Oscars and Ryan Gosling brought his sister. With first-time Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, it's hard to say who brought who.
Stars have families, just like us!
Pink, pink, pink
Neon pink lights shone on Ryan Gosling as he performed “Im Just Ken,” a huge '80s power ballad, in a sparkly pink suit. Perhaps tired of the all-pink wardrobe required of her main character, Margot Robbie ditched the color and instead went with a demure brown Versace dress for the event.
However, pink endures! America Ferrara carried the torch wearing a Barbie pink dress from Atelier Versace.
Wrapped in light pink taffeta, Ariana Grande presented an award in a statement look.
Notable no-shows
Neither Hayao Miyazaki nor Wes Anderson were present to claim their prize. Beloved filmmakers scored historic victories for Miyazaki best animated film for “The Boy and the Heron” and Anderson for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, “his first Oscar.
Studio Ghiblis Kiyofumi Nakajima apologized behind the scenes for the absence of Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki at the awards ceremony. Please forgive them. They're kind of in the same age range, he joked, delivering his statement through a translator. ___
Barbenheimer? More like Oscanheimer
Oppenheimer won seven awards, including best film, director and actor.
This was director Christopher Nolan's first Oscar, then his second and third.
Meanwhile, Barbie only won one Oscar, going to Billie Eilish and Finneas for best song.
Pomp and politics
About a mile from the red carpet, protesters closed a section of Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, calling for an end to violence in Rafah, a dense city on Gaza's border with Egypt.
Meanwhile, on the red carpet, Mark Ruffalo, Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef, Ava DuVernay and others wore red pins in support of a ceasefire in Gaza. The bold design depicts a single hand holding a heart and was curated by the group Artists4Ceasefire.
“Our film shows where dehumanization leads, at its worst,” said writer-director Jonathan Glazer while accepting the Oscar for best international feature film for “Area of Interest,” a film about the Holocaust. He spoke out against the war in Gaza.
Novelty accessories on the red carpet
The Godzilla Minus One crew wore monster figures and wore matching spiked shoes. Meanwhile, The Boy and the Heron filmmakers brought in lavish versions of the characters. The film won Best Animated Feature, but Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki were not present at the Oscars to accept their statuettes.
Elsewhere on the red carpet, “American fictional composer Laura Karpman threw Cadbury eggs at several lucky spectators. The Oscars are full of surprises.