Entertainment
Once called 'Patla Sa Actor', Deepak Dobiryal's Bollywood journey is an inspiration to many
Deepak Dobiryal was last seen in Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo.
After Omkara, it was Anand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu and his role as Pappi that earned him a lot of love and recognition.
Deepak Dobriyal is a Bollywood actor who has carved a niche for himself with his stellar performances. He made his debut in Vishal Bharadwaj's Maqbool in a small role and since then he has been a part of some of the most popular films. Many of his characters became icons and his impeccable comedic timing impressed the masses as well. Over the years, he has done many films and shows, but his journey in Bollywood hasn't always been a bed of roses. In an interview, the actor spoke about his early days in the industry and his struggles in getting meaningful roles in Bollywood.
Deepak Dobriyal had left Uttarakhand for Delhi. It was then that he decided to become an actor. After completing his 12th grade, the actor moved to Mumbai in search of work. During his first days, he lived with 6-7 people in one room and struggled a lot. The actor opened up about his first experience in the industry. He revealed that one of his friends convinced him to give an audition as he would have chowmein on the sets. The film was none other than Maqbool, in which he played a small role. Despite the film's success, it received no recognition. During one of his interviews, he revealed that back then, many people did not speak with respect. Casting people and coordinators called me yeh patla sa actor hai (that thin actor) or skinny actor. But my performance in Omkara silenced them all and they started treating me with dignity.
The actor revealed that Omkara was a turning point in his life as he started getting many film offers. He added that after Omkara, it was Anand L Rais Tanu Weds Manu and his role as Pappi that earned him a lot of love and recognition.
Over the years, he has even experimented a lot with his characters. In one of the interviews, he revealed that he does not want to be pigeonholed into specific roles and gives a lot of importance to the script before taking on a project. He was last seen as the terrible antagonist in the Disney Plus Hotstars Saas series, Bahu aur Flamingo, directed by Homi Adjania.
