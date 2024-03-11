Entertainment
Cillian Murphy wins his first Best Actor Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer biopic
LOS ANGELES (AP) Cillian Murphy called himself a very proud Irishman after trotting on stage to win his first-ever Oscar for playing the man who created the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan's hit biopic Oppenheimer.
I'm a little overwhelmed, said Murphy, who won best actor for his stellar performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film recounts how Oppenheimer and his peers at Los Alamos would test the bomb on July 16, 1945, without knowing what would happen and the fallout that would result.
I am very touched, he declared backstage. I'm very grateful.
Murphy, although a regular presence in Nolan's films for nearly two decades, has always been a supporting player. This time, Nolan wanted him to be in charge.
Murphy thanked Nolan and the director's wife, Emma Thomas, the film's producer.
“This has been the craziest, most exhilarating, most creative, most satisfying journey you have taken me on in the last 20 years,” Murphy told Nolan. I owe you more than I can say.
The Irish actor said he did a screen test for Nolan when he was a child and thought it would be his last opportunity with the director.
I thought that would be it, he said. I thought it would be just enough to stay in a room with Chris for a few hours. I am grateful for that.
Murphy beat out Colman Domingo for Rustin, Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.
Oppenheimer won seven awards Sunday, including best picture, best director for Nolan and a supporting actor Oscar for Robert Downey Jr.
Murphy called Nolan a perfect director and an extraordinary writer and producer.
We made a movie about the man who created the atomic bomb, Murphy said. For better or worse, we all live in Oppenheimer's world, which is why I really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers. everywhere.
Ben Kingsley, a presenter, applauded Murphy's courage and confidence in Nolan for agreeing to take on the role before reading the script.
Your performance is masterful, Kingsley said. He recognized that Murphy's portrayal of Oppenheimer had layers of humanity while his character created something inhuman.
Kingsley added: “It’s captivating to watch.
Last year, Murphy told the Associated Press that when Nolan approached him about playing the role of Oppenheimer, he said it was a great day.
He’s so quiet and self-deprecating and, in his very English way, he just said, “Look, I wrote this script, it’s about Oppenheimer. I would like you to be my Oppenheimer, he said.
For Murphy, he knows there are some films he's right about and others he's not.
I've always told Chris publicly and privately that if I'm available and you want me to be in a movie, I'm there. I don't really care about the size of the room, he said last year. But deep down, secretly, I desperately wanted to play him a leading role.
Murphy has become a strong contender at the Oscars after winning trophies at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and BAFTA Film Awards.
For more coverage on the 2024 Oscars, visit https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards
