Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris made their Hollywood debut as a couple at Elton John's Oscar party





Five months after confirming they were romantically involved, A tree hill Star Sophia Bush and soccer star Ashlyn Harris stepped out for their Hollywood debut as a couple, and they chose the most glamorous and prestigious event for the occasion: Elton John's Oscar party . The couple had been seen together (as At Girls5Eva season three premiere party) shortly after ending their respective previous relationships (with Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger), but their appearance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's annual Oscar viewing party was their official red carpet debut, according to People. They were even photographed together, kissing actor Eric McCormack. Bush's high-slit dress is by Marmar Halim, the outlet reports. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Harris and Krieger share two children, while Bush has none. Bush and Harris still haven't spoken publicly about their relationship, but Sophia Bush has hinted at unexpected life turns. an Instagram post » she wrote at the end of 2023. “What a year. All my life I have heard the saying 'Put on your own oxygen mask first' and this year I learned what that meant. Last year humbled me, broke me, built me, betrayed me, set me free and showed me what it means to be truly alive. I feel whole from the top of my ears to the tips of my toes now. It's breathtaking. It gives life. Affirming. This year has taught me to listen to myself and no one else, to not worry about optics and instead invest in honestyThank you, thank you, thank you to this life for teaching me. Thank you, thank you, thank you to this year that changed everything,” she shared. Although the dissolution of Bush and Hughes' marriage, which lasted about a year, didn't cause too much drama, Harris and Krieger were an iconic couple in the world of women's soccer, and their separation also divided their fans and friends, leading to what Harris called blood sport his statement on divorce. Glad to see the ladies smiling tonight!

