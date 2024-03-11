Red ceasefire pin worn on the 2024 Oscars red carpet: explanation





More than 400 members of the Hollywood entertainment industry signed a letter written to President Joe Biden by Artists4Ceasefireand some celebrities are now showing their support for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas on the 2024 Oscars red carpet by wearing a pin from the same organization depicting an outstretched hand with a heart on it. Stars who signed the letter include Jessica Chastain, Quinta Brunson, Richard Gere, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong'o and Mahershala Ali. Stars seen wearing Artists4Ceasefire's red “Ceasefire” pin include Oscar nominees like Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, as well as Ava DuVernay and Poor things actor Ramy Youssef. The Ceasefire Artists Ceasefire Pin Artists for the ceasefire The organizers say The Hollywood Reporter that Poor things Best Supporting Actor nominee Mark Ruffalo is among those expected to wear the pin Sunday at the Oscars as one of the most outspoken stars on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. “Concerning the tragic events unfolding in Israel and Gaza, I am grieved by the indescribable suffering and loss of lives and loved ones,” Ruffalo said. posted on his Instagram on October 9. “This horrible violence must stop. I obviously don't have the answers, but I think it's absolutely necessary to focus on our shared human existence and reality. We hope that the sanctity of our common humanity will serve to heal the unimaginable wounds of division. Artists4Ceasefire was organized on October 20 as a volunteer organization and an opportunity for everyone in the arts community to use their voice. “We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of life and horrors unfolding in Israel and Palestine,” begins the letter to President Biden, published on the site Organization Internet and updated March 8. “We demand that as President of the United States, you and the U.S. Congress call for immediate de-escalation and a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost. More than 30,000 people have been killed in the last 5 months and more than 69,000 injured* – figures that anyone with a conscience knows are catastrophic. The asterisk is added to clarify the number of deaths and injuries since the letter was last updated. Ramy Youssef JC Olivera/Getty Images Stars have been wearing the red enamel pin since the Feb. 4 Grammy Awards ceremony, where Annie Lennox and Phoebe Bridgers were among those wearing the symbol of activism. Joe Alwyn and Dua Lipa wore the pin at the pre-parties leading up to the BAFTA Awards on February 18, while The bearEbon Moss-Bachrach of wore the pin at the SAG Awards on February 24. Earlier this year, Bring Them Home was another organization also encouraging the use of a lapel adornment – ​​in this organization's case, a yellow ribbon – to also draw attention to the conflict. A number of stars and executives wore the yellow ribbon at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards to show their support for Israeli hostages held by Hamas since October 7.

