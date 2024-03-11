Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor: I'd really like to dedicate it to peacemakers

When Cillian Murphy won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Oppenheimer Sunday evening was the fulfillment of a wish formulated and granted by the filmmaker Christopher Nolan. In a note on the first page of the script he had given to the Irish actor, Nolan had written: Dearest CillianFinally, a chance to see you direct Love, Chris.

We made a movie about the man who created the atomic bomb and, for better or worse, we all live in Oppenheimer's world. So I would really like to dedicate it to peacemakers around the world, Murphy said in his speech.

Murphy had starred in a number of projects over the years, dating back to the 2002 zombie classic. 28 days later to the years 2021 A Quiet Place, Part II and the television series Peaky Blinders, but for much of his career he had brought his intense presence and thousand-yard stare to the supporting plays. That was certainly true when it came to the six films he and Nolan made together, starting with his villainous turn as Scarecrow in 2005. Batman Begins (a role he revisited in his two sequels) and continuing his roles as scene-stealing characters in Creation And Dunkirk.

With his sharp cheekbones and sparkling blue eyes, he physically resembles J. Robert Oppenheimer, the historical physicist whom Nolan chose to portray in his film about the creation and deployment of the atomic bomb. He had been one of the stars considered for the same role in Manhattan, an earlier television dramatization of the secret Manhattan Project that gave rise to the weapon at the end of World War II. In Nolan's case, Murphy said he didn't even need to read the finished script before saying yes. Every time Chris called me I always said yes Before I read the script. So it's just a formality, Murphy said in a Vanity Fair interview.

However, formality is Nolan's way. here's how Oppenheimer came to see Murphy for the first time: he usually tends to call me out of the blue. Or Emma Thomas, his wife and producer, calls me because Chris doesn't have a phone, computer or email, the actor said. So she called me and I had no idea what was going on.

Nolan then got on the line to explain: He said, “Look, I have a script. It's called Oppenheimer. I would like You to play Oppenheimer. Then what he always does, though, is he flies to wherever you are and gives you the scenario himself. And it's always printed on red paper with black ink. And it was a volume. It was an obstacle to one thing.

The color of the paper is designed to thwart any potential attempts at photocopying, which protects the secrecy of the story, even if the story behind it was well documented. Nolan adapted Kai bird and Martin J. Sherwin's 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Murphy spent six months preparing for the show, losing 28 pounds to match Oppenheimer's skeletal face even more closely and refining his voice and mannerisms. That dedication didn't stop during filming, as he continued his tireless after-hours preparation for the next day's job, learning Dutch for a scene in which Oppenheimer gives a lecture in a foreign language, and starved to continue losing weight for later scenes in which the character is at a physical and mental low point.

His co-star Robert Downey Jr., a winning supporting actor for playing Oppenheimer's nemesis, Lewis Strauss, recalled during a group Q&A in December that Nolan regularly checked in with Murphy about his physical transformation. He said to me: You are sure that you will succeed. very emaciated scenes later? » said Downey. I was like, man, it's already a corpse! Leave him alone!

“We realized, as people who were able to jet-pack in and out of this film, how unfathomably lucky we were to have Cillian at the helm,” his co-star added. Emilie Blunt, who was a supporting actress nominee for the role of Kitty Oppenheimer. It is simply the most monumental task that he accomplished with humility and kindness. So when you say, did he pull the plug? Never again. He could not Never. I think We could be able. I was like, “Let’s go get some fajitas in New Mexico!” The Cillians say, “I’ll be in my room.”