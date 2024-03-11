'Oppenheimer' dominates Oscars with 7 Oscars as Hollywood's old guard tours streaming companies





Oppenheimerthe biographical film about the inventor of the atomic bomb, won seven Oscars in total, including Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan.

Cillian Murphy won best actor for his portrayal of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor for playing his nemesis Lewis Strauss. The three-hour film from Comcast Corp.'s Universal Picturesled the nominationswith 13. He also won for film editing, cinematography and music. Emma Stone won Best Actress for her work inPoor things, from the Searchlight Pictures division of Walt Disney Co. The twist on the Frankenstein story won four trophies in total, including production design, costume and makeup. She beat out Lily Gladstone, who was set to become the first Native American to win an Oscar for her role in Apple Inc.Flower Moon Killers. These awards marked a big night for Hollywood's old guard and a disappointment for streaming companies. While Universal and Disneys Searchlight scored withOppenheimerAndPoor things, respectively, Netflix Inc. only won for a short film and Apple was excluded. MGM from Amazon.com Inc. distributedAmerican fictionwinner of best adapted screenplay. The DaVine Joy Randolphs Award for Best Supporting Actress kicked off the ceremony. Randolph won for her portrayal of a prep school cook in the Universal/Focus Features film.Leftovers. Studio GhiblisThe boy and the heronwon best animated feature film. Director Wes Anderson won his first Oscar for his live action short film.The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugardistributed by Netflix French cinemaAnatomy of a fallwon for Best Original Screenplay. The feature documentary prize was awarded to20 days in Mariupol, about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This is the very first Oscar awarded to a Ukrainian filmmaker. The tragedy of the Nazi concentration campsThe area of ​​interestfrom independent studio A24, won the award for best international film. The 96th annual Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences ceremony was hosted this year by late-night star Jimmy Kimmel. It started around 4 p.m. local time in Los Angeles and aired on Disney's ABC network. Protesters chanting ceasefire now and long live Palestine demonstrated on Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Dolby Theater where the ceremony was being held. They were held behind chain-link fences, with a heavy presence of police in riot gear after authorities ordered them to disperse. On betting sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings,Oppenheimerwas such a favorite for the best picture that players had to put together$5,000just to win $100. “I don't think it's earth-shattering, not because the other films aren't great, but because none of the other films feel like they captured the consensus vote as an alternative,” Michael said Schulman, the author ofOscar Wars: A Hollywood story of gold, sweat and tearssaid before the ceremony. In Nolan, the industry rallied around a director who was achampionto show films in theaters and shoot themAt the movie theater, rather than numerically. He had already been nominated several times but had never won an Oscar. Oppenheimera period piece that grossed $954 million in theaters, recalls a time whenmajor Hollywood productionshas won the industry's highest awards, not the lower-budget arthouse films that have dominated more recently. The film won several trophies ahead of Sunday's ceremony, including best drama at the Golden Globes and best film from the Producers Guild of America and the British Film Academy. Last year, the A24sEverything everywhere at the same timehas been nominated 11 times and won seven. The nominations pitted two of last year's highest-grossing films against each other.barbie, the biggest box office draw of 2023, was also in the running for best picture. It was nominated for eight awards but only won best song for singer Billie Eilishs.What was I made for? Both films were released on the same day last July, sparking a social media frenzy known as Barbenheimer that prompted many fans to watch them back-to-back in theaters.

