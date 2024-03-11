Christopher Nolan wins his first Oscar for “Oppenheimer”





LOS ANGELES (AP) Christopher Nolan fulfilled his status as an awards show favorite, winning his first Oscar on Sunday night for directing Oppenheimer then another for best photo. THE 53-year-old British visionary has received critical acclaim throughout his career, but had never won an Oscar until now. He was nominated for directing Dunkirk in 2017 and for original screenplay in 2010 for Inception and in 2001 for Memento. “Winning this recognition from my peers is the icing on the cake,” he said backstage. It is very important for me. It’s a wonderful end to what has been an incredible year. Nolan quickly added a second statue when Oppenheimer closed the night by winning Best Picture, one of seven Oscars he has won, including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Actor for Robert Downey Jr. The film earned 13 nominations and grossed nearly $1 billion. global. That means I can do curls, Nolan joked, with an Oscar in each hand. They are very heavy. On stage, Nolan pointed out that the films are just over 100 years old and thanked the Academy for the honor. We don't know where this incredible journey will take us, he said. But knowing that you think I'm one of them is very important to me. Nolan defeated Jonathan Glazer of The area of ​​interest, Yorgos Lanthimos of The poor things, Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon, and Justine Triet of Anatomy of a fall.At 81, Scorsese was the oldest candidate for directing. Nolan was encouraged by his wife, Emma Thomas, who twice shared Best Picture nominations with her husband for producing Dunkirk and Creation. The College Sweethearts have produced partners on all of his films since 1997. The couple planned to celebrate with their children, starting with the Governors Ball, the Academy's official post-show celebration. Nolan has been the favorite throughout awards season, taking home the top prize in the Directors Guild of America as well as directing honors at the BAFTA Film Awards and the Golden Globes. In addition to directing, Nolan earned nominations for adapted screenplay and best picture for Oppenheimer, the ambitious three-hour R-rated epic about the American physicist who developed the atomic bomb. Starting with the reaction of audiences around the world to Oppenheimer, which far exceeded our expectations, there was so much that came together for us in this film,” Nolan said. The auteur filmmaker is known for his style that favors documentary-style lighting, handheld cameras and filming on location rather than indoor studios. He was regularly praised by many of his contemporaries, including Scorsese, who praised Nolan for creating beautifully realized films on a grand scale. His other credits include Tenet, Interstellar and the Batman trilogy of Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. ___ For more coverage on the 2024 Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards Source: job

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyjournal.net/2024/03/10/christopher-nolan-wins-his-first-oscar-for-directing-oppenheimer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos