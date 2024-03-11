Maine Actor Dustin Tucker's Perfect Day Includes Ferry Ride and Vintage Finds





As Ray Routhier said My perfect day in Portland would be spent with breakfast at Tandem Café + Bakerywhere a chorizo ​​sandwich and an almond milk latte provide the first burst of energy needed for a day in paradise. As the morning bathes the cobblestones of the Old Port, I venture into some of my favorite eclectic boutiques to search for treasures that will feed my vintage obsession. Pine cone + tit, Front and dock And Find,Just to name a few. Then, take a leisurely stroll down Exchange Street as each storefront reveals a unique story, weaving the intoxicating fabric of this historic neighborhood. The next chapter requires a ferry to Island of Woodpeckers. I love hiking the island loop. But I love exploring Steel Battery and imagine I'm a Goonie or in Returning to Oz or a myriad of cult classic films from the 80s. And finally enjoy an ice cream cone from Down in the front while waiting for the ferry to return to the continent. Lunch time is approaching Duck fat, where I enjoy my favorite meatloaf panini and several handfuls of their famous fries. I usually make a split-second panicked choice between their amazing cinnamon sugar coated hot donut holes and an unforgettable Duckfat milkshake. It's not easy, but I always make the right choice. Then a visit to Micucci Grocery transforms the back of my car into a culinary treasure trove as I fill it with bags of artisan cheeses, dried pasta, and an assortment of bakery delights. This beloved Italian market is a true Portland landmark. As the sun sets, my trip takes a cultural turn with a visit to Spaceto check out the current Greta Bank exhibition or perhaps get the chance to discover a brilliant, unknown (to me) independent film. And if that doesn't make me fashionable enough, I gotta stop Sullen Lords to browse the shelves and piles of vintage clothing and vinyl gems. The day crescendos finds some friends at Lazarus while we share some snacks (including my favorite pepperoni pizza in town) and I throw a Run a Wild IPA Since Athletic brewery, or two. I deserved it. What would your perfect day look like? Send your itinerary, along with some information about yourself, to [email protected]. ” Previous See a live interview with Portland author Phuc Tran

