Yami Gautam doesn't believe in 'fake' Bollywood awards and is happy that Cillian Murphy won his first Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'

The most awaited and one of the biggest and most credible awards ceremony, the Academy Awards or Oscars, is over. The excitement in the run-up to D-Day was palpable and moviegoers were desperately awaiting the announcement of the awards and the rolling out of the red carpet. The ceremony was indeed a magnetic and surreal event, with Hollywood personalities attending the awards ceremony. That of Christophe Nolan

Oppenheimer

Calling the "current film awards" fake, the actress revealed that she has stopped attending these events. Yami congratulates Cillian Murphy Speaking to extraordinary which represents patience and resilience. and many other emotions. She added: "Seeing him honored on the world's biggest platform tells us that ultimately, it's your talent that trumps all." Congratulations #CillianMurphy! #Oscar2024. » Take a look here: Having no faith in the current fake movie awards, I stopped attending them a few years ago, but today I feel really happy for an extraordinary actor who represents patience, resilience and many more emotions.

Watching him be honored on the greatest -Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 11, 2024

Watching him be honored on the greatest -Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 11, 2024 At Dolby Theatres, Cillian, in accepting the award, dedicated his award to peacemakers. For better or worse, we all live in Oppenheimer's world,” Murphy said in his acceptance speech. “I would like to dedicate this to the peacemakers. The awards for documentary winner, 20 Days in Mariupol, and best international film, The Zone of Interest, put geopolitics in the Oscar spotlight. Yami's work front Fans last saw Yami in this action-packed political drama Article 370. The film is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Apart from Yami, the film also stars Priyamani. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. It was released in theaters on February 23. Yami and her husband Aditya Dhar are all set to become parents.

