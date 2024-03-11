Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy wins best actor for Oppenheimer | Hollywood





Cillian Murphy won his first Oscar for playing the man who created the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan's hit biopic Oppenheimer. (Also Read: Full List of 2024 Oscar Winners: Oppenheimer Wins Best Picture, Christopher Nolan Named Best Director) Cillian Murphy poses with the Oscar for 'Best Actor' as 'J. Robert Oppenheimer' in 'Oppenheimer' in the Oscar Photo Room during the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States, March 10 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(Reuters) Cillian wins his first Oscar Nominated for the first time, Murphy won Best Actor for his stellar role as J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film recounts how Oppenheimer and his peers at Los Alamos would test the bomb on July 16, 1945, without knowing what would happen and the fallout that would result. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Murphy beat out Colman Domingo for Rustin, Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction. The Irish actor, although a regular presence in Nolan's films for almost two decades, has always been a supporting player. This time, Nolan wanted him to be in charge. About his work He’s so quiet and self-deprecating and, in his very English way, he just said, “Look, I wrote this script, it’s about Oppenheimer. I wish you were my Oppenheimer, Murphy, 47, told The Associated Press last year. It was a great day. For Murphy, he knows there are some films he's right about and others he's not. I've always told Chris publicly and privately that if I'm available and you want me to be in a movie, I'm there. I don't really care about the size of the room, he said last year. But deep down, secretly, I desperately wanted to play him a leading role. Murphy entered the Oscars as a strong contender, having scored numerous trailblazing Best Actor wins, at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and BAFTA Film Awards. Check out HT's coverage of the Oscars and 2024 awards season here. We have reviews, predictions and more. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place

