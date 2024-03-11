'Land of the Lost' child star lived life in 'Yellowstone' after Hollywood fame

Join Fox News to access this content Plus special access to selected articles and other premium content with your account – for free. Please enter a valid email address.

Kathy Coleman was 18 and filming commercials for Burger King when she said “yes” and left Hollywood.

The former child star, who rose to fame with “Land of the Lost,” got her hands dirty working on her stepfather's ranch in Fallon, Nevada. The 62-year-old is now back in California and ready for her close-up, but she still has fond memories of her life away from the spotlight.

“It was very hard work, but also very rewarding,” the actress told Fox News Digital. “It's funny, I watched Yellowstone, recently the whole series. I lived that life! I lived exactly that life.”

“Land of the Lost,” a Saturday morning favorite, is now available to stream on The Sid and Marty Krofft Channel. The producing couple were known for their imaginative children's shows.

The series followed the adventures of the Marshall family, trapped in a land of dinosaurs, lizardmen called Sleestak, and enigmatic pylons offering hope of a way home. “Land of the Lost,” which also starred Wesley Eure, Spencer Milligan and Phillip Paley, among others, aired from 1974 to 1976.

“When Land of the Lost was first introduced, my sisters and I fell in love with the character of Holly. [played by Coleman]”Marty's daughter Deanna Krofft Pope told Fox News Digital. “We wanted to be like her and we weren't alone. I think most little girls looked up to her as a role model. She was strong, independent and fearless. »

“Holly didn’t just stay in the cave and make stone soup,” Krofft Pope said. “From dinosaurs to aliens, Holly boldly faced the dangers of Land of the Lost, proving she was a survivor. Kathy did an outstanding job bringing Holly's character to life, making her a favorite fans.”

Like all child stars, Coleman has grown up. And farm life turned out to be a blessing, she says, one that taught her the importance of hard, pragmatic work.

And there was no special treatment, she insisted.

“The farm was gigantic” Coleman called back. “We had a hog farm where we produced 12,000 pigs a year. We milked 24 hours a day in doubles. Because my father-in-law owned the ranch, we were brought in and we started at the bottom of the totem pole. We had to learn everything. You made a mistake, God help you.

“[My father-in-law] “You can never ask someone to do something that you don’t know how to do or haven’t done yourself,” she said. “So I did everything. I fed the cows, I milked them. I worked the hay, the grain. I worked the front loaders, all kinds of things. I really had to do it all learn. There are 150 steps to cleaning the milk barn after each milking session. And all 150 steps had to be done correctly.”

The cleanup was far from glamorous, she laughs. But there were advantages.

“We had baby calves everywhere,” she exclaimed. “We also used to have great parties. It was a small town, so we knew everyone. We put everyone in the town to work. I was only 18. I grew up in Los Angeles and I was put on a farm in Nevada at 18. It was a culture shock. But my mother taught me something that I think was a valuable lesson in [surviving child stardom] Stay true to your word. If you're going to do something, go for it. Fame is not an easy club to join. It's trying. But if you stay true to your word and what you're going to do, what you're going to accomplish, you can survive anything.”

“People think that because you’re on television, life is so easy,” she muses. “I just had a different type of job, television. I went through the same heartaches and trials as any other teenager or woman and 10 others. My life changed, but I was also a responsible soul. I learned to love myself. You can't survive in this industry without learning to love myself.

Some of Coleman's happiest memories involve filming “Land of the Lost.” As a gift for landing the role of Holly, Coleman's mother gave her a pony, a sign of what her future would look like. His classmates also became lifelong friends.

“It’s not very common in this industry to have such closeness like ours,” she shared. “I live just down the street from me [TV] brother. We travel together all the time. We really are like brother and sister. My TV dad was like a real dad. I grew up in a single-family home, so I didn't grow up with a father at home. And yet, he took on this role, not only for the series but also in real life. We are extremely close and love each other to death.”

But all good things must come to an end, Coleman admitted.

“Why did the show end? I think it was a combination of things,” she explained. “There was a limited amount of funds to produce this series, which featured a lot of special effects. I was also hired when I was young. I was already starting to work around [co-star] Wesley Eure in height. The show is over, but the memories remain.”

Coleman wrote two books chronicling his life in Hollywood, with “Run, Holly Run!” being the most recent. Her marriage lasted from 1980 to 1987, and the mother of two now resides in Palm Springs.

Life “is not that calm,” she noted. Coleman frequently travels the country throughout the year and meets fans at conventions. “Land of the Lost” was loosely inspired by the 2009 film of the same name starring Will Ferrell, but Coleman said it “totally missed the point.” She thinks the series is ripe for a reboot.

“Life is wonderful,” she says. “I have great friends. I'm surrounded by lots of loving people and good energy. I have great kids who I adore. Life is beautiful, it truly is. I have it done so. I did my homework. I took the steps.”