Shreya Ghoshal's Best Bollywood Songs in a Hit Playlist





Nowadays, one of the best singers in Bollywood is Shreya Ghoshal. With all her efforts, she has made great strides in her melodic career in the industry. Many people believe that Shreya Ghoshal is the next playback singing maestro, after Lata Mangeshkar.

Here is a list of some of his best Bollywood songs, although they are all standouts. 1. Main Agar Kahoon

A very melodic song composed by Javed Akhtar and featuring the amazing vocals of Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal from the Hindi film Om Shanti Om. 2. Deewani Mastani

Shreya Ghoshal also sang the cover versions of the song in Tamil and Telegu. For the Hindi version, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Singer. 3. Manwa Laage

Happy New Year, a 2014 Bollywood film, features this romantic song in Hindi. Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics for this song composed by Vishal-Shekhar, performed by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh. 4. Saibo

The singers of the Hindi song Saibo are Sachin-Jigar, Shreya Ghoshal and Tochi Raina. Saibo is a song from the 2011 album Shor in the City (original motion picture soundtrack). 5. Yeah Aaina

Shreya Ghoshal is the singer of the Hindi song Yeh Aaina. The song Yeh Aaina from Kabir Singh's album was released in 2019. Song lyrics have the power to evoke strong feelings and perhaps even bring back memories. 6. Saiyaan Kick

Shreya Ghoshal’s beautiful voice really brings the song to life. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the creator and screenwriter of Alia Bhatt's 'Jab Saiyaan', the famous 2023 film Gangubai Kathiawadi 7. Jeene Laga Hun

Jeene Laga Hoon is a song written by Priya Saraiya and composed by Sachin-Jigar, a famous musician from Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Atif Aslam, Shreya Ghoshal and Sachin-Jigar sing the Hindi song Jeene Laga Hoon. 8. Magic is an intoxication

Neelesh Misra wrote the lyrics of the song “Jadu Hai Nasha Hai Song” from the album Jism, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the most famous singer of our country. 9. Baïri piya

For this song, Shreya Ghoshal won the RD Burman Award for New Music Talent at the Filmfare Awards and the National Film Award for Best Playback Singer. 10. Leja leja re

Although not based on a film, this musical tale with charming love story visuals is part of a playlist with songs by Shreya Ghoshal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mynation.com/lifestyle/shreya-ghoshal-s-top-bollywood-songs-in-hit-playlist-nti-sa6gy0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

