Cillian Murphy wins 2024 Best Actor Oscar and dedicates his award to “Peacemakers Everywhere”





He became death, the destroyer of worlds, and now he's an Oscar winner too! Cillian Murphy wrapped up its awards season on Sunday, winning Best Actor at the 96th Academy Awards for his starring role as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer – the theoretical physicist considered the “father of the atomic bomb” – in Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer. After Ben Kingsley introduced the actor, calling him “masterful” and “fascinating,” Murphy took the stage to accept the award. “I'm a little overwhelmed,” Murphy admitted, before thanking the Academy, cast and crew of Oppenheimer, his fellow nominees and his family. After emphasizing that, for better or worse, we live in an atomic bomb world, Murphy dedicated his award to “peacemakers everywhere.” Kevin Winter/Getty Images Before Sunday, Murphy had already won the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Award for his breakthrough role. In addition, the stars Oppenheimer cast – which also includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emilie Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh and more – won ensemble awards at the SAG and Critics Choice Awards. The actor open to ET about his experience making the film in an interview last summer, before the record “Barbenheimer” on opening weekend. “What's extraordinary about the script is that it's written in the first person, which is the first time I've encountered that,” Murphy shared of his first impression. “Then you realize it's something different. They did something very clever in the film: the Oppenheimer sequences are in color, and then the Strauss sequences are in black and white. So it's a kind of subjective-objective relationship, and it's just incredible.” Downey called Murphy's transformation in the film a “heroic effort,” but Murphy humbly attributed his portrayal to the “safe environment” Nolan created for his actors on set. “He creates this as a laboratory, where you can just try stuff and he lets you go,” he explained. “And the other thing is, I was thinking about it, no scene is ever left out, you know what I mean? No scene is inferior to another.” THE Oscars 2024, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC. follow us on ETonline.com for complete coverage of the Oscars, including red carpet arrivals, the full list of winners and more. RELATED CONTENT:

