Why did Hollywood stars wear red badges at the Oscars? | Israel's War on Gaza News





Stars wear pins calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of captives at the Oscars.

Celebrities including musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Poor Things star Mark Ruffalo and comedian Ramy Youssef wore red pins to the 96th Academy Awards to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. But what is the symbolism behind this pin? Here's what we know. What were the red pines at the Oscars? The red pins were distributed by Artists4Ceasefire, a group of celebrities and members of the entertainment industry who collectively signed a letter in late October asking US President Joe Biden to demand a ceasefire and release in security of the captives in Gaza. The pin design shows a glowing red circle with a hand and a black heart. The pin symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, Artists4Ceasefire said in a press release. Compassion must prevail, he adds. The over 380signatories Among them, Cate Blanchett, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Bradley Cooper. We demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, actor and comedian Ramy Youssef told American media. We demand justice and peace for the Palestinian people and also, you know, a truly universal message, which is to stop killing children, he added. Before Sunday's ceremony, the red pins were seen at the Grammys and the Director's Guild of America (DGA) Awards in February. Meanwhile, Ruffalo was also spotted wearing the pin. We weren't going to bomb our way to peace, and everyone was like, what's the harm in giving a ceasefire a chance? » said Ruffalo on the DGA red carpet. Separately, during the Golden Globe Awards ceremony in January, some stars were seen wearing a yellow ribbon used to show support for captives held by Hamas. How else did Israel's war in Gaza come up in the Oscar conversation? Outside the Dolby Theater, groups like the Los Angeles chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace held signs and chanted for a ceasefire in Gaza, blocking several lanes of traffic. Among the demonstrators were members of SAG-AFTRA for a Ceasefire, a working group. Protesters said they sought to ensure that the Israeli assault on the southern Gaza town of Rafah was not ignored, even amid the glitz and glamor of the evening. More than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed so far during Israel's five-month military offensive, raising concerns about the risk of genocide and famine. According to a job on X by New York Times reporter Nicole Sperling, protests closed the cross street of Highland and Fountain, a main thoroughfare. The Academy sends golf carts to pick up stranded celebrities, she added. The director of chilling Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest also lent his voice to the cause, while accepting his Oscar for Best International Feature Film. All our choices are made to reflect and confront the present, without saying, “Look what they did then, look what we are doing now,” said director Jonathan Glazer. Our film shows where dehumanization comes to a head. It has shaped our entire past and present. In this moment, we are here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people, whether it is the victims of October 7 in Israel or of the ongoing attack on Gaza, he declared to applause. .

