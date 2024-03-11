Oscars 2024: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and more | See the full list of winners from the 96th Academy Awards





Monday March 11, 2024 5:31 a.m. Acceptance speeches from the 2024 Oscar winners“Oppenheimer” closed out the evening with an Oscar win in the Best Picture category at the 2024 Academy Awards. ANGELS — The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, started an hour earlier than in previous years. See the full list of winners and nominees below. Live blog: The biggest moments from the 96th Academy Awards and Oscar after-parties 2024 Oscar nominations: full list “Oppenheimer” was nominated for 13 awards, followed by “Poor Things” with 11 and “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10 nominations. Watch the full ad. Performance by an actor in a leading role Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer” – WINNER

Bradley Cooper in “Maestro”

Colman Domingo in “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti in “The Holdovers”

Jeffrey Wright in “American Fiction” Performance by an actor in a supporting role Robert Downey Jr. in “Oppenheimer” – WINNER

Sterling K. Brown in “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro in “The Flower Moon Killers”

Ryan Gosling in “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo in “The Poor Things” Performance by an actress in a leading role Emma Stone in “Poor Things” – WINNER

Annette Bening in “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone in “The Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra H. read in “Anatomy of a fall”

Carey Mulligan in “Maestro” Performance by an actress in a supporting role Da'Vine Joy Randolph in “The Holdovers” – WINNER

Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks in “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera in “Barbie”

Jodie Foster in “Nyad” Best animated feature film of the year “The Boy and the Heron” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki – WINNER

“Elementary” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

“Nimona” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

“Dreams of Robots” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estap and Sandra Tapia D. THE

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal Production in cinematography “Oppenheimer” Hoyte van Hoytema – WINNER

“The Count” Edward Lachman

“The Killers of the Flower Moon” Rodrigo Prieto

“Master” Matthieu Libatique

“Poor Things” Robbie Ryan Achievement in costume design “Poor Things” Holly Waddington – WINNER

“Barbie” Jacqueline Durran

“The Killers of the Flower Moon” Jacqueline West

“Napoleon” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

“Oppenheimer” Ellen Mirojnick Realization in progress “Oppenheimer” Christopher Nolan – WINNER

“Anatomy of a fall” Justine Triet

“Killers of the Flower Moon” by Martin Scorsese

“Poor things” Yorgos Lanthimos

“The Area of ​​Interest” Jonathan Glazer Best Documentary Feature “20 Days in Mariupol” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath – WINNER

“Bobi Wine: the people’s president” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

“Eternal memory” Maite Alberdi

“Four girls” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

“To Kill a Tiger” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim Best Documentary Short Film “The Last Repair Shop” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers – WINNER

“The ABCs of Book Banning” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

“The Barber of Little Rock” John Hoffman and Christine Turner

“The island between the two” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

“Nai Nai &W I P “Sean Wang and Sam Davis Production in film editing “Oppenheimer” Jennifer Lame – WINNER

“Anatomy of a fall” Laurent S not chal

Kevin tent “The Holdovers”

“The Killers of the Flower Moon” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Poor things” Yorgos Mavropsaridis Best international feature film of the year “The Area of ​​Interest” United Kingdom – WINNER

“I am captain” Italy

“Perfect days” Japan

“Snow Society” Spain

“The teachers' lounge” Germany Makeup and hair styling “Poor Things” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston – WINNER

“Golda” Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

“Master” Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

“Oppenheimer” Luisa Abel

“Snow Society” Ana L Pez-Puigcerver, David Mart and Montse Rib Production of music written for films (original music) “Oppenheimer” Ludwig G. ransson – WINNER

“American Fiction” Laura Karpman

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” John Williams

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Robbie Robertson

“Poor things” Jerskin Fendrix Production in music written for films (Original song) “What was I made for?” from “Barbie” – Music and Lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell – WINNER

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” – Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

“I'm Just Ken” from “Barbie” – Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” – Music and lyrics by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Music and lyrics by Scott George Best film of the year “Oppenheimer” Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, producers – WINNER

“American Fiction” Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, producers

“Anatomy of a Fall” Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, producers

“Barbie” David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, producers

“The Holdovers” Mark Johnson, producer

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, producers

“Maestro” Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, producers

“Past Lives” David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, producers

“Poor Things” Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, producers

“The Zone of Interest” James Wilson, producer Achievement in production design “Poor Things” Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek – WINNER

Design and production of “Barbie”: Sarah Greenwood; Set decoration: Katie Spencer

“The Flower Moon Killers” Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set decoration: Adam Willis

Design and production of “Napoleon”: Arthur Max; Set decoration: Elli Griff

Production design “Oppenheimer”: Ruth De Jong; Set decoration: Claire Kaufman Best Animated Short Film “THE WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko” Dave Mullins and Brad Booker – WINNER

“Letter to a Pig” Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

“Ninety-Five Senses” Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

“Our uniform” Yegane Moghaddam

“Pachyderm” St Phanie Cl ment and Marc Rius Best Live Action Short Film “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” Wes Anderson and Steven Rales – WINNER

“The After” Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

“Invincible” Vincent Ren -Lortie and Samuel Caron

“Knight of Fortune” Lasse Lyskj r Noer and Christian Norlyk

“Red, White and Blue” Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane Production in sound “The Area of ​​Interest” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn – WINNER

“The Creator” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

“Maestro” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

“Oppenheimer” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell Visual effects production “Godzilla Minus One” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima – WINNER

“The Creator” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Stéphane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

“Napoleon” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould Adapted scenario “American Fiction” Written for the Cinema by Cord Jefferson – WINNER

“Barbie” Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

“Oppenheimer” Written for the cinema by Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things” Screenplay by Tony McNamara

“The Area of ​​Interest” Written by Jonathan Glazer Original screenplay Scenario “Anatomy of a fall” – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – WINNER

“The Holdovers” – Written by David Hemingson

“Maestro” – Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

“May December” – Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story of Samy Burch & Alex Mécanique

“Past Lives” – Written by Céline Song Now that all the Oscars have been handed out, it's time to party! Watch “Live With Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars,” live from the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Monday at 9 a.m. VIDEO: Eyewitness News Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon gives her analysis of the nominations Sandy Kenyon has the details. Copyright 2024 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7news.com/2024-oscars-oscar-winners-oppenheimer-poor-things/14505504/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos