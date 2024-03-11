Zee Cine Awards 2024: Atlee touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet after winning Best Director for Jawan and gets hugged by the superstar | Bollywood News





If we know anything about Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan director Atlee's bond, it's that they have immense love and mutual admiration for each other. During his acceptance speech at the recently held Zee Cine Awards 2024, where SRK won the Best Actor award for his performance in Jawan and Pathaan, the actor couldn't stop gushing over Atlee. Now, in a video shared by a paparazzo, the Bigil director is seen, in a heartwarming gesture, touching Shah Rukh's feet. Atlee received the Best Director award at the ceremony held last night in Mumbai. The video captured the moment Atlee's name was announced as the winner. Amid applause from the audience, he stood up with folded hands and touched the feet of SRK, who was sitting next to him. Although the Pathaan actor tried to stop him, Atlee did not stop. Shah Rukh then hugged and kissed Atlee and congratulated him on his victory. The adorable moment shared at the award ceremony shows that the bond between SRK and Atlee goes beyond just a professional collaboration. READ ALSO | Shah Rukh and Simu Liu are twins although on different red carpets, Emma Stone opens up about her broken dress at the Oscars Jawan marked the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. The film, which also featured a star cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, was the director's first Bollywood film. Jawan, released last year, was a box office success, grossing a whopping Rs 1,160 crore at the worldwide box office, according to Sacnilk.com. ALSO READ | Complete list of Zee Cine Awards 2024 winners: Shah Rukh Khan wins Best Actor, thanks Atlee; Jawan and Pathaan win the awards The success of Jawan prompted the director to think about a second film with the superstar. Speaking at the ABP Conclave, Atlee had expressed his admiration for the 58-year-old actor and his desire to work with him again. I love all his films, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, I can go on and on. For me, he is the face of Indian cinema in the world. So it is a dream to work with Mr. Shah Rukh sir, he said. Atlee went on to describe Shah Rukh as the “best man” he has ever met and expressed his hope to collaborate with him again on an even better project than Jawan. Of course, I will definitely solve a topic better than Jawan, and I will go to him for sure. I'll tell the story and I'll go to him, that's for sure. I will tell it, if he wants it, it will definitely happen. I know he loves me very much… he is something else. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

