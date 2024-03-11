Oppenheimer crowned best film at war-shadowed Oscars – Daily Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) Oppenheimer, a solemn three-hour biopic that became an unlikely billion-dollar box office sensation, was crowned best picture at the 96th Academy Awards that also served as a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

After years of ignoring arguably Hollywood's greatest screen auteur, the Oscars made up for lost time by winning seven awards for Nolan's blockbuster biopic, including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Actor in a supporting role for Robert Downey Jr. and best director for Nolan.

In honoring Oppenheimer, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did something it hadn't done in more than a decade: gave its first prize to a big-budget, widely seen studio film. In a film industry where a cape, a dinosaur or Tom Cruise are often required for such box office, Oppenheimer drew crowds of moviegoers to theaters with a complex, fission-filled drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of atomic bomb.

For better or worse, we all live in Oppenheimer's world, Murphy said in his acceptance speech. I would like to dedicate it to the peacemakers.

As a film fraught with concern about the human capacity for mass destruction, Oppenheimer also emerged, even in comparison to his partner in the cultural phenomenon, Barbie, as an entirely disturbing film for an era full of cataclysms, provoked by man or not.

On Sunday, the Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles took place against a backdrop of wars in Gaza and Ukraine, and with a potentially momentous US election on the horizon. The awards for documentary winner, 20 Days in Mariupol, and best international film, The Zone of Interest, put geopolitics in the Oscar spotlight.

The most-watched competition went to Emma Stone, who won best actress for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Poor Things. In what was considered the most nail-biting category of the night, Stone beat Lily Gladstone of Killers of the Flower Moon. Gladstone would have become the first Native American to win an Oscar.

Instead, Oscar voters couldn't resist the full-bodied extremes of Stones' Poor Things performance. Stone's win, her second best actress Oscar after 2017's La La Land, confirmed the 35-year-old as arguably the most preeminent big screen actress of her generation. The list of women who have won Best Actress two or more times is illustrious, including Katharine Hepburn, Frances McDormand, Ingrid Bergman and Bette Davis.

Oh, my God, it's really overwhelming, said Stone, who fought back tears and a broken dress during her speech.

Sunday's show was dazzling, including a sprawling song-and-dance rendition of Ryan Gosling's Barbie hit Im Just Ken, with guitar assistance from Slash and a sea of ​​Kens taking over the stage.

But protest and politics erupted in an Oscar election year. Late during the show, host Jimmy Kimmel read a critical social media post from former President Donald Trump.

Thanks for watching, Kimmel said. Is your prison sentence not over?

Nolan has already had numerous films in the Oscar mix, including Inception, Dunkirk and The Dark Knight. But his victory on Sunday in the directing category is the first Oscar for the 53-year-old filmmaker. Speaking to the crowd, Nolan pointed out that cinema is just over a hundred years old.

Imagine being there for 100 years in painting or theater, said Nolan, who shared the best picture award with Emma Thomas, his wife and producer. We don't know where this incredible journey goes from here. But knowing that you think I'm one of them means everything to me.

Downey, nominated twice before (for Chaplin and Tropic Thunder), also won his first Oscar, capping the illustrious second act of his storied career.

“I would like to thank my terrible childhood and the academy, in that order,” said Downey, the son of filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.

Barbie, last year's biggest box office hit with more than $1.4 billion in tickets sold, ended up winning just one award: Best Song (sorry, Ken) for Billie Eilish and Finneas. What was I made for? This is their second Oscar, two years after winning it for their James Bond theme, No Time To Die.

Protests against Israel's war in Gaza clogged traffic around the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, slowing the arrival of stars on the red carpet and drawing Oscar attention to the ongoing conflict. Some demonstrators shouted Shame! to those trying to achieve the prices.

Jonathan Glazer, the British filmmaker whose chilling Auschwitz drama The Zone of Interest won best international film, drew connections between the dehumanization depicted in his film and today.

Right now, we are here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people, from the victims of October 7 to Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims, this dehumanization, how can we resist?

A year after Navalny won the same prize, Mstyslav Chernov's 20 Days in Mariupol, a harrowing chronicle of the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, won best documentary. The victory, a first for the Associated Press and PBS Frontline, comes as the war in Ukraine has passed the two-year mark with no sign of slowing down.

Chernov, a Ukrainian filmmaker and AP journalist whose hometown was bombed the day he learned of his Oscar nomination, spoke forcefully about the Russian invasion.

This is the first Oscar in the history of Ukraine and I am honored, Chernov said. I will probably be the first director on this stage to say that I wish I had never made this film. I wish I could trade that for Russia never attacking Ukraine.

Early on, Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein riff Poor Things won three awards for its lavish craftsmanship, including prizes for production design, makeup, hairstyling and costume design. Poor Things placed second behind Oppenheimer, with a total of four awards.

Kimmel, hosting the ABC show for the fourth time, opened the awards ceremony with a monologue focusing on Hollywood as a union town after the 2023 actors' and writers' strikes, and drew a standing ovation standing up for bringing out the teammates and behind-the-scenes workers who are coming in now. their own collective negotiations.

The first award of the evening was one of the most predictable: DaVine Joy Randolph for Best Supporting Actress, for her performance in Alexander Paynes' The Holdovers. An emotional Randolph was accompanied on stage by her Holdovers co-star Paul Giamatti.

For so long, I always wanted to be different, Randolph said. And now I realize I just need to be myself.

Although Randolph's victory was widely expected, an upset quickly ensued. Hayao Miyazakis' The Boy and the Heron won best animated feature, a surprise over the slightly favored Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Miyazaki, the 83-year-old Japanese animation master who came out of retirement to direct The Boy and the Heron, did not attend the ceremony. He also didn't attend the 2003 Academy Awards, when his film Spirited Away won the same award.

Best original screenplay went to Anatomy of a Fall, which, like Barbie, was written by a couple: director Justine Triet and Arthur Harari. This will help me get through my mid-life crisis, I think, Triet said.

In the adapted screenplay, where Barbie was nominated and some suspected Greta Gerwig would win after being overlooked for director, the Oscar went to Cord Jefferson, who wrote and directed his first feature film American Fiction. He pleaded for leaders to take risks with young filmmakers like him.

Instead of making one $200 million movie, try making 20 $10 million movies, said Jefferson, a former award-winning television screenwriter.

The Oscars largely belonged to theatrically released films. Even though it was rewarded with 19 nominations, Netflix was a bit playful. Its only win came from a live-action short: Wes Anderson's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, based on the story by Roald Dahl.

Oppenheimer's victory offered Hollywood a chance to celebrate despite swirling clouds in the film industry. Nolan's film debuted last year just as actors joined writers in a prolonged strike against the streaming economy and artificial intelligence. The actors' strike ended in November, but Hollywood's unease has hardly gone away. Streaming has proven less lucrative for most studios not named Netflix.

But Barbenheimer was the kind of unforeseen phenomenon that Hollywood needs more of. The two films could also provide a boost to Oscar telecasts, which have always benefited from the presence of big films in contention. The largest Oscar audience ever was when James Cameron's Titanic won the Oscars in 1998.

APs Ryan Pearson and Krysta Fauria contributed to this report