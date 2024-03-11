Women in Bollywood: more central roles, but rarely in big-budget films

News and Bollywood are never far apart. One of these titles confirmed a development at Yash Raj Films. Akshaye Widhani, CEO, YRF told FIICI Frames, “I will share the industry's worst kept secret that Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film and the show begins later this year. He added: “I think the YRF spy universe is a financial and cultural juggernaut. We're going to see more and more films made with this. But for now, I can just say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe movie.

Until now, the films in the Spy Universe franchise have been headlined by male stars. The fact that YRF decided to make Bhatt a super agent shows that the production house believes that an actor with a female star in the central role can also be a success story. If Bhatts MasalaIf the entertainer becomes a blockbuster like her predecessors, other female stars will also get the opportunity to headline big-budget acts in the future.

While big-budget Bollywood cinema is dominated by men, the number of opportunities for women in central roles in Hindi cinema in general has increased. This is a development in the right direction since cinema is ultimately a means of storytelling accessible to the general public. And more stories in cinema can have female characters in central roles, if emerging producers and directors also make a conscious effort to contribute to the process of change.

Theatrical releases are usually produced on a controlled budget, that is, a medium-sized or even smaller film, with women at the center. Their subsequent distribution on OTT platforms constitutes an additional source of income. Direct-to-digital films offer a greater opportunity to make films with women-centered topics. These films are widely watched by subscribers, who crave and crave variety in movie content. Just like gifted male actors, who cannot get pivotal roles in big-budget films, are getting such roles in OTT films these days, women are also getting more opportunities to explore interesting ideas to the current era.

There is a widely held belief among producers that casting a female star in a big-budget film is a huge financial risk, but the fact is that female stars have achieved commercial success with big-budget, big-budget projects. audience. Even when Bollywood was struggling to attract audiences in 2022, Alia Bhatt played the title role in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis' gripping drama. Gangubai Kathiawadiproduced with a reported budget of Rs 100 crore. The film became a critically acclaimed commercial success. Gangubai Kathiawadiworked for several reasons, such as Bhansalis' direction and music, the cinematography and, of course, Bhatt's performance. There is an opportunity to make more big-budget, female-centric films, mainly because many viewers today prioritize content. They are willing to pay for movie tickets if the subject interests them.

Aditya Suhas Jambhales, political action thriller Article 370The narrative revolves around the events leading up to the much-needed abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The modestly budgeted film stars Yami Gautam as a field agent, while Priyamani plays a bureaucrat in a well-written supporting role. Gautams' performance is one of the main reasons why the film, the subject of which has long been debated, is a success at the box office. Writing a woman's character for the central role of such a film is an unusual creative decision. It's very different to cast Katrina Kaif as an action star in a film starring Salman Khan, or to have Deepika Padukone in a strong supporting role in an action drama starring Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan.

Recent years have seen the release of several films whose stories revolve around their female protagonists. What is common between the past and present is that producers have shown a clear preference for making such films with controlled budgets, which can also be explained by the fact that their subjects target an urban audience.

Due to the dominance of the big-budget action drama genre in recent times, most female-centric theatrical releases have not performed well at the box office. Ashima Chhiber's legal drama Ms Chatterjee against Norwaya Rani Mukherji starrer, enjoyed modest success in 2023. Sarvesh Mewaras' action thriller Téjas with Kangana Ranaut in the lead role crashed. Ranaut, who has directed successful women-centric films in the past, is eagerly awaiting the release of this self-directed political drama. Emergencyto relaunch his career.

Also released in 2023 is Tarun Dudeja's road adventure filmDhak Dhak a well-intentioned film centered around female bikers from diverse backgrounds couldn't attract a significant audience. Karan Boolanis sex comedy thanks for comingwas yet another failure. One film that has been making headlines is Sudipto's controversial social drama Sens. History of Keralaa low-budget film about the conversion and radicalization of Hindu women in Kerala that became a surprise blockbuster.

In the OTT space, the talented Tabu, who has been making an impact with her performances in all kinds of films for years, headlines the well-knit spy thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Khoufiya. Although Jaideep Ahlawat is the highlight of Sujoy Ghosh's much-loved thriller Jaane Jaane, the story revolves around the character of Kareena Kapoor Khan, a single mother who ends up killing her husband. Pulkit social drama Bhakshakbased on the 2018 Muzaffarpur shelter case, in which the sexual abuse of many girls came to light, is brought to life by the character of Bhumi Pednekar, a courageous and principled journalist who sets out to dig into the truth.

A few modern-day actresses have carried the weight of women-centric films and made them work both critically and commercially, including Tabu, Vidya Balan and Kangana Ranaut. Opportunities for these actors are increasing day by day, while other talented and less experienced actresses are also taking advantage of the changing situation. The question is: When will Bollywood start making more big-budget films in which men, not women, play supporting roles? This will happen slowly but surely, but we must remember that such a significant transformation will not happen overnight.

The writer, a journalist for three decades, writes about literature and pop culture. The opinions expressed in the article above are personal and solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of News18.