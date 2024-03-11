How 2024 Oscar Nominee Danielle Brooks' Manicure Honors Black Women in Hollywood





Danielle Brooks sends a message with her manicure. The star celebrated being the 26th Black woman to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday. Brooks, who is up for the award for her role as Sofia in “The Color Purple,” showed off the number “26” in rhinestones on her nails as she walked the red carpet. “I have '26' on my nail, because I'm the 26th black woman to be nominated for best supporting actress, so I had to at least honor that,” Brooks told Laverne Cox on “E! Live from the red carpet. Danielle Brooks honored Black women in Hollywood with her at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday. David Fisher/Shutterstock The “Color Purple” star had “26” bedazzled on her right ring finger. Getty Images “I'm the 26th black woman to be nominated for best supporting actress, so I had to at least honor that,” Brooks explained Sunday. Getty Images Brooks, 34, explained that even if she doesn't walk away with the win, she “will forever be the 26th black woman to be nominated as a supporting actress.” The Broadway star had the cameras zoom in on her hands, showing off her French manicure with silver rhinestones on the tips of her long, almond-shaped nails. Page Six is ​​live from the Oscars! Sign up to text with us for exclusive information all weekend long. The sparkling style was matched with her custom strapless black Dolce & Gabbana dress with a corset top adorned with silver rhinestones going down vertically. Brooks wore a custom black strapless Dolce and Gabbana dress. AFP via Getty Images Brooks is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in “The Color Purple.” Getty Images The bottom of her dress peeked out from her strapless black shoes, with the actress choosing a pair of affordable $119 shoes. Betsey Johnson Heelsembellished with subtle pear details and had a slit that ran up her left leg. Follow Page Six's coverage of the 2024 Oscars The 'Orange Is The New Black' alum parted her hair to the side and added several sparkling pieces of jewelry, all by DeBeers, including a nearly 21-carat diamond necklace, 27-carat diamond earrings and more. Brooks said she was “very happy” to be at the 2024 Oscars and that “the moment is so important.” The “Orange Is the New Black” alum accessorized her look with diamond jewelry and black strappy heels. Getty Images “Dreams really do come true,” exclaimed Brooks. Getty Images “It's possible! Dreams really do come true. I'm a girl from Simpsonville, South Carolina. We started from the bottom, now we're really here. We're here. We're here, and so yes, it can happen. It can happen!” she told Cox. Brooks along with Emily Blunt, America Ferrera and Jodie Foster ultimately lost in the category to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for her role in “The Holdovers.” We have a feeling Brooks will be partying with Randolph at the Oscars afterparty no matter what.

