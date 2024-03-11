From Ayushmann Khurrana to Aamir Khan, Bollywood has a date with Delhi

Delhi will soon have its share of Bollywood star power with actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Aamir Khan, Vikrant Massey and Naseeruddin Shah set to shoot in the capital for a long schedule. A source tells us that Khurrana will arrive in the city next month to shoot his yet-untitled upcoming film and will be stationed in Delhi for nearly 40 days. Khan, meanwhile, will be in Delhi to shoot a major portion of his film Sitare Zameen Par. Massey and Shah are also expected to come to the capital to shoot their respective projects. Ayushmann Khurrana to shoot his upcoming romantic comedy in Delhi

According to a source, Khurrana will come to Delhi for the shooting of his yet-to-be-titled film in April, and will be stationed in Delhi for nearly 40 days. As for Khan, it is believed that he will come to the city to shoot a major portion of Sitare Zameen Par, which is said to be similar to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

Khurrana is coming to shoot for his next in April. Although not much is known about his film, it is said to be a romantic comedy. The name of the lead actress has not yet been revealed, after which he will be accompanied by her for the filming, said a close source.

The actor will travel across the city to capture the city's myriad nuances and moods for the film. There will be a historical touch with filming planned at various monuments from the Red Fort to Qutub Minar. The hustle and bustle of the city will be shown by directing the camera towards various markets of Delhi, with a special spotlight on the greenery of the city, as the team has also planned elaborate shoots in several gardens of Delhi.

The entire team understands that they are coming to Delhi to shoot at the start of the summer season and is also preparing for it. They will travel with portable air conditioners and coolers. In fact, they are planning to shoot the shoot in the morning or evening, to avoid the scorching sun, says the source, adding: Casting is underway at the moment, after which it will be clear who will accompany Khurrana for the shoot.

In Khan's case, he is planning to come to the city in the month of April only and he will be doing a lot of shooting in the city, covering various locations.

Earlier, he was scheduled to come to Delhi in February to shoot his next project, Champion. But now, he has decided to start his film, Sitare Zameen Par, and then focus on Champion, which is expected to mark Khan's return from his sabbatical after the failure of his project, Laal Singh Chaddha, adds the insider.

Champion is a story about the human spirit, in which he plays the role of a mentor. It is headed by RS Prasanna.

Last year, several projects were shot in Delhi, with stars like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

After the film, Khan is expected to be back in town soon to begin filming Champions.

Vikrant Massey and Naseeruddin Shah are also expected to come to the national capital to shoot their respective projects. They come for different projects, and the shooting schedule is short.