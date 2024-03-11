Robert Downey Jr. thanks his terrible childhood for his victory in a speech





Robert Downey Jr. won the award for Best Supporting Actor on Sunday night at the 96th Academy Awards. It caps a stellar year for the industry veteran, securing his first win after three nominations over a 30-year period. In his speech, Downey Jr., who played seedy civil servant Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimerdelighted the audience with his signature snark, thanking my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order, before going to highlight his vet, I meant, his wife, Susan Downey. But from there, the actor moved into more serious territory. She found me, a snarling pet, and you brought me back to life. That's why I'm here. Here's my little secret: I needed this job more than I needed myself, he continued about his work in Oppenheimer. Chris knew it. I stand here before you, a better man for it. And then, more jokes: back to my publicist, he added, a quick nod to DaVine Joy Randolphs' victory earlier in the evening. Downey Jr. wrapped himself in one last semi-sincere, self-deprecating gaffe, as usual. I'm just going to say this: my entertainment lawyer, Tom Hansen, spent 40 years, half of which trying to insure me and get me out of trouble, thanks bro! In introducing the category, this year's ceremony brought back a much-loved idea: previous acting winners gave personal speeches about each nominee. The award ceremony went to last year's winner, Ke Huy Quan, who took home the trophy for his work in Everything everywhere at the same time. And Sam Rockwell, who won the award for Three billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri ” grilled Downey Jr. with typically ironic wit. He always goes above and beyond, he says. Thirty years ago, under the name Chaplin, he learned to play the violin with his left hand. Now in Oppenheimerhe steals scenes from Einstein and the atomic bomb. He continued, I love him, you love him, and we couldn't be happier for this third Oscar for his incredible portrayal of Lewis Strauss. Downey Jr.'s previous nomination in this category dates back to 2008, for Thunder in the tropics; he memorably played a guy playing a guy disguised as another guy in Ben Stiller's war movie satire. He also received the Best Actor award for the years 1993. Chaplinplaying the revered filmmaker and performer. Most exciting for comedy fans is this fun fact: Downey Jr. is the first alum Saturday Night Live actor to win an Oscar for his acting. (Downey Jr. only lasted one season on the show during the turbulent '80s.) THE Oppenheimer Other actor nominees this year were Ryan Gosling (barbie), Mark Ruffalo (Poor things), Robert De Niro (Flower Moon Killers), and Sterling K. Brown (American fiction). But Downey Jr. has been the front-runner for much of awards season, often seen by Oscar prognosticators as neck-and-neck with Gosling. Oppenheimer received 12 other nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for co-star Cillian Murphy. Christopher Nolan's epic biopic about the famous physicist took home the top prize at several groundbreaking titles, including the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, making it a solid choice for Best Picture, if you're still filling out your ballot voting.

