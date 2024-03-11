Jimmy Buffett salutes for bringing Paul McCartney and the Eagles to the Hollywood Bowl





Changing latitudes will bring the spirit of the Florida Keys to the Hollywood Bowl next month, as the late Jimmy Buffett receives an all-star salute from a group of music heavyweights including Paul McCartney, the Eagles, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Jon Bon Jovi and Kenny Chesney. The one-night-only concert, dubbed “Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett,” will take place at the Bowl in a month, on April 11. Other stars on board for the memorial party include Sheryl Crow, Jackson Browne, Zac Browne, Jackson Browne and Pitbull. The lineup is further rounded out by longtime Buffett cohorts Mac McAnally and the Coral Reefer Band, as well as Scotty Emerick, Caroline Jones, Jake Owen and Jake Shimabukuro. Ticket pre-sale deals begin Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a general on-sale through Ticketmaster Friday at the same time. McCartney is undoubtedly the biggest score for the producers of the tribute, as the former Beatles has rarely participated in any all-star tribute, although the Eagles are not regulars on that circuit either. McCartney performed on a song from Buffett's final, posthumously released album, contributing the number “My Gummy Just Kicked In.” He posted a lengthy tribute to his friend on Instagram shortly after Buffett's death on September 1, writing in part: “He had the most incredible lust for life and a wonderful sense of humor. When we exchanged stories about the past, his were so exotic and lush and involved sailing trips, surfing and so many exciting stories that it was hard for me to keep up with him. Until the last minute, his eyes still shone with a humor that said: “I love this world and I am going to enjoy every minute of it.” Jimmy and his wonderful personality will be missed by many of us. His love for all of us and for humanity as a whole. The Eagles did their part to celebrate Buffett by dedicating “The Boys of Summer” to the late singer during several stops on their tour this year. Chesney honored Buffett at the CMA Awards in November by singing “A Pirate Looks at Forty” with McAnally, while Zac Brown performed “Pirates and Parrots” and “Margaritaville” on the same show with Alan Jackson. Carlile doesn't have a long history of Buffett covers, but did post about his friendship with the singer last fall. “My relationship with the great Jimmy Buffett consisted mainly of trading fishing locations…advice on where, how and with whom to catch fish all over the world,” Carlile wrote. “Sometimes we bitch about how no one cares enough about the crowd to be a real artist lol… but that's as heavy as it gets. He simply lived lightly. I just wanted people to have fun and enjoy life…and in my case, catch fish. Jackson Browne perhaps has the longest history of sharing bills with Buffett, opening a number of Browne shows around 1978, with the roles reversed when Browne was asked to open several major Buffett shows in 2013. The Hollywood Bowl Salute is produced by Live Nation and Hewitt Silva.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/music/news/jimmy-buffett-tribute-concert-paul-mccartney-eagles-hollywood-bowl-1235937666/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos