A $1.9 billion expansion of Disneyland in California is in the works





The proposed expansion would not increase Disney's 490-acre (488-hectare) footprint in Southern California or change what the company already has permission to build. But it could help the company develop new attractions. They could place rides and entertainment options on what is currently a sprawling 50-acre (20-hectare) parking lot and move Disneyland's parking lot to a multi-story structure, all while staying within the confines of a resort surrounded by residential areas. "We know there are stories we haven't told yet, like Wakanda or Coco or Frozen or Zootopia," said Rachel Alde, Disney's senior vice president of global development and finance. We know what kind of stories we would like to tell. We need to get advice on what we can build there so we can understand how. The city of Anaheim's planning commission is scheduled to consider the proposal for Disneyland, dubbed the happiest place on earth, on Monday. The project, which would require Disney to invest at least $1.9 billion in the theme park, lodging, entertainment and related uses over the next decade, must still be approved by the City Council before moving forward. come into force. Disney's goal is to create what it calls more immersive experiences for tourists, similar to the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction, which opened in California in 2019. The company said it doesn't yet know what stories will be at the heart of the new developments, but the idea is to create areas like "Zootopia" at Shanghai Disneyland, where animal characters wander through a vibrant cityscape that looks like in the setting of the film. Currently, there isn't enough room at the original Disneyland in California to build something on a large scale without affecting the existing attractions, which are enjoyed by loyal, longtime visitors to the oldest park in theme of the business, Alde said. This is the first time Disney has sought to make a major change to its California theme parks since the 1990s, when the company won approval to turn its first park into a resort. It later added a second park, Disney California Adventure Park, and a shopping and entertainment area called Downtown Disney. Disneyland, which dates back to 1955, was the second most visited theme park worldwide in 2022 with 16.8 million people passing through the gates, according to a report from the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM. Disney Parks are a tourist magnet for Southern California and particularly for Anaheim, which is the most populous city in Orange County and home to more than 345,000 residents as well as a major league team baseball and a national hockey league team. Hotel revenue typically accounts for about half of Anaheim's revenue and is expected to climb as much as $236 million this year, according to city estimates. Visitors generate a huge amount of revenue for our city, which allows us to invest in our neighborhoods, said Erin Ryan, a spokesperson for the city of Anaheim. Disney brings a lot of tourists here. The plan would also require the company to invest tens of millions of dollars in street improvements, affordable housing and other city infrastructure. Disney held workshops to answer residents' questions about the project, including concerns about the company's plan to absorb a local road into the theme park.

