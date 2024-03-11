'I want to be remembered as a good actor': Bollywood star Fatima Sana Sheikh – News





Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 5:38 PM Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Sheikh's portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film Sam Bahadur » has been garnering attention and praise since its release on December 1, 2023. As the film now arrives on streaming platform Zee5 Global after a successful theatrical release, Fatima looks back on her journey playing the iconic leader and shares a sneak peek of his experience. during the filming of the film. In a recent conversation with City times, Fatima spoke about her approach to the role and the expectations she had from the film. The 32-year-old, who made her big screen debut as a child artist in 420 gauze, emphasized that she focused on achieving her best performances rather than setting specific expectations. “As an actor, I try not to have expectations because I try to give my all and then it all depends on the audience,” she said, expressing gratitude for the film's positive reception . “And you really hope that they connect with the character as much as you did and see the honesty in your portrayal.”

Delving into her preparation to play Indira Gandhi, Fatima highlighted the guidance and clarity provided by director Meghna Gulzar. Despite initial apprehensions, Fatima trusted Meghna's vision and found the opportunity to explore a character she might not have otherwise considered. “Meghna was very clear about what she wanted, how much she wanted, how much she didn't want, even the tone of voice, whether it was high or low,” shared Fatima, highlighting the meticulous approach taken to embodying the character in an authentic way. . To prepare for the role, Fatima immersed herself in research, studying archival footage and delving into the life and political journey of Indira Gandhi. She also underwent physical transformations to accurately depict the aging process, but she found the emotional preparation just as important. “It was more about the relationship between Indira Gandhi and Sam Manekshaw,” explained Fatima, emphasizing the depth of character exploration facilitated by Meghna’s direction. Reflecting on her portrait, Fatima shared her admiration for Indira Gandhi's vulnerability and gentler demeanor, which challenged her preconceived notions about strength in women. “It's inspiring to read stories about people who have done so much, so much, good or bad, to take the good from them and leave the bad behind,” she said. remarked, acknowledging the impact of embodying such a formidable figure. . Despite the film's heavy subject matter, Fatima recalled the moments of camaraderie and joy on set, particularly praising her co-star Vicky Kaushal's immersive approach in his role as Sam Manekshaw. “When he arrived on set, it was like Sam Bahadur arriving on set,” she recalls fondly, emphasizing the inspiration she gained from his dedication. Looking ahead, Fatima shared her thoughts on her upcoming projects, including a series she couldn't divulge details of yet and films such as Ul Jalool Ishq (starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Verma, produced by Manish Malhotra) and Subway to Dino with Anurag Basu. Expressing her excitement about working with esteemed directors and collaborators, she said, “He (Anurag) is my favorite director and I am very happy to be on set with him again.” Fatima reflected on her aspirations for the future, expressing a desire to be remembered for her contributions as an actress. “I just want to do good work so that when I die, people remember me through my work,” she said, emphasizing her commitment to leaving a positive legacy through her craft. “When people leave, everything is forgotten and as actors we filmed everything, so I would like to be remembered as a good actor, as someone who brought something something through the roles or projects that I chose, that made something, some kind of change, that inspired some people and did some good in life.” READ ALSO :

