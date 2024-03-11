Cillian Murphy's full speech at the 2024 Best Actor Oscars





It's official, Cillian Murphy can add an Oscar to his CV, after the Irish actor won Best Actor at the 96th Academy Awards for his role as scientist J Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimerand his acceptance speech was full of praise for the biopic's cast and crew. Taking to the stage at the awards ceremony last night (March 10, 2024), Cillian thanked Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, for the work they have done together over the past two decades, having first worked together in Batman begins, saying, “this has been the craziest, most exhilarating, most creative journey you've taken me on in the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say, thank you so much.” Cillian also praised the entire cast and crew of the film: “You helped me through,” before thanking his wife and children, and ending his speech by dedicating it to the “peacemakers ” of the whole world. Find his speech in its entirety here: “Um, I'm a little overwhelmed. Thanks to the Academy. Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, this has been the craziest, most exhilarating, most creative, most satisfying journey you've taken me on in Last 20 years. I owe you more than I can. say, thank you so much. Every member of the crew, every member of the cast on Oppenheimer you carried me through. All my fellow nominees, I remain truly impressed with you guys. “I want to thank my incredible team. A big thank you to Craig Bankey, Brendan Murphy, Mary Murphy, Yvonne McGuinness, my partner in life and in art, my two boys Malachy and Aran who are sitting up there, I love you so much and I am a very proud Irishman to be here tonight. “You know, we made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and, for better or worse, we all live in Oppenheimer's world, so I'd really like to dedicate it to the makers of the peace to the whole world. Go raibh mle maith agaibh.” Patrick Fallon//Getty Images Moreover, the sentence at the end of Cillian's speech “Go raibh mle maith agaib” means “thank you” in Irish. Cillian's victory was one of seven awards Oppenheimer received at the Academy Awards, the film also winning the awards for Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography and Best assembly. Oppenheimer also marks Christopher Nolan's first Best Director Oscar win, with the director having previously been nominated for Dunkirk. Related story Related story

