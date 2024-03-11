Oscars 2024: The Complete Winners List (LIVE UPDATED) | Entertainment

THE Oscars 2024 have arrived, and this year, the 96th Academy Awards offer cinematic pleasure at the pleasantly early hour of 7/6c on ABC.
The hottest races this year are largely located between barbie, OppenheimerAnd Flower Moon Killers, all of which received multiple nominations, including nominations for Best Picture. Also competing for best film American fiction, Anatomy of a fall, Leftovers, Maestro, Past lives, Poor thingsAnd The area of interest.
Returning to host Hollywood's biggest night, he's a four-time anchor Jimmy Kimmelwho will contribute to the smooth running of the ceremony in the hope that it will end with the special 10:30 a.m./9:30 a.m. screening of Abbott Elementary School.
Scroll below to see the full list of nominations and stay tuned as we update the list live with the winners shown in bold.
Supporting actress
Emilie Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The color purple
America Ferrera, barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
DaVine Joy Randolph, Leftovers WINNER
Animated feature film
The boy and the heron WINNER
Elementary
Nimone
Dreams of robots
Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse
Short film (animated)
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-five senses
Our uniform
Pachyderm
The war is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko WINNER
Writing (original screenplay)
Anatomy of a fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari WINNER
Leftovers,Alexander Payne
Maestro,Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
May December,Samy Burch
Past lives,Celine Song
Writing (adapted screenplay)
American fiction WINNER
barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor things
The area of interest
Makeup and hairstyling
golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor things WINNER
Snow Society
Production design
barbie
Flower Moon Killers
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor things WINNER
Costume design
barbie
Flower Moon Killers
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor things WINNER
International feature film
I am captain
Perfect days
Snow Society
The teachers' lounge
The area of interest WINNER
Supporting actor
Sterling K. Brown, American fiction
Robert de Niro, Flower Moon Killers
Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer WINNER
Ryan Gosling, barbie
Marc Ruffalo, Poor things
Visual effects
The creator
Godzilla minus one WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1
Napoleon
Film editing
Anatomy of a fall
Leftovers
Flower Moon Killers
Oppenheimer WINNER
Poor things
Documentary (Short)
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in between
The last repair shop WINNER
Nai Nai and night water
Documentary (feature film)
Bobi Wine: the people's president
Eternal memory
Four girls
Kill a tiger
20 days in Mariupol WINNER
Cinematography
Count
Flower Moon Killers
Maestro
Oppenheimer WINNER
Poor things
Short film (live action)
After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, white and blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar WINNER
Her
The creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1
Oppenheimer
The area of interest WINNER
Music (original music)
American fiction, Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
Flower Moon KillersRobbie Robertson
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson WINNER
The poor things, Jersey Fendrix
Music (original song)
The fire inside, Blazing hot
I'm just Ken, barbie
It never went away, American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A song for my people), Flower Moon Killers
What was I made for? barbie WINNER
Actor in a leading role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, Leftovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer WINNER
Jeffrey Wright, American fiction
Direction
Justin Triet, Anatomy of a fall
Martin Scorsese, Flower Moon Killers
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer WINNER
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor things
Jonathan Glazer, The area of interest
Actress in a leading role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Flower Moon Killers
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor things WINNER
Best picture
American fiction
Anatomy of a fall
barbie
Leftovers
Flower Moon Killers
Maestro
Oppenheimer WINNER
Past lives
Poor things
The area of interest
Oscars 2024, Sunday March 10, 7/6c, ABC
