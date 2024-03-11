Oscars 2024: The Complete Winners List (LIVE UPDATED) | Entertainment

Connect with us

Oscars 2024: The Complete Winners List (LIVE UPDATED)

THE Oscars 2024 have arrived, and this year, the 96th Academy Awards offer cinematic pleasure at the pleasantly early hour of 7/6c on ABC.

The hottest races this year are largely located between barbie, OppenheimerAnd Flower Moon Killers, all of which received multiple nominations, including nominations for Best Picture. Also competing for best film American fiction, Anatomy of a fall, Leftovers, Maestro, Past lives, Poor thingsAnd The area of ​​interest.

Returning to host Hollywood's biggest night, he's a four-time anchor Jimmy Kimmelwho will contribute to the smooth running of the ceremony in the hope that it will end with the special 10:30 a.m./9:30 a.m. screening of Abbott Elementary School.

Scroll below to see the full list of nominations and stay tuned as we update the list live with the winners shown in bold.

Supporting actress

Emilie Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The color purple

America Ferrera, barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

DaVine Joy Randolph, Leftovers WINNER

Animated feature film

The boy and the heron WINNER

Elementary

Nimone

Dreams of robots

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse

Short film (animated)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-five senses

Our uniform

Pachyderm

The war is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko WINNER

Writing (original screenplay)

Anatomy of a fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari WINNER

Leftovers,Alexander Payne

Maestro,Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

May December,Samy Burch

Past lives,Celine Song

Erika Alexander and Jeffrey Wright in American fiction

Orion Pictures/T-Street

Writing (adapted screenplay)

American fiction WINNER

barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor things

The area of ​​interest

Makeup and hairstyling

golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor things WINNER

Snow Society

Production design

barbie

Flower Moon Killers

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor things WINNER

Emma Stone in

POOR THINGS, Emma Stone, 2023. ph: Atsushi Nishijima / Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Costume design

barbie

Flower Moon Killers

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor things WINNER

International feature film

I am captain

Perfect days

Snow Society

The teachers' lounge

The area of ​​interest WINNER

Supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, American fiction

Robert de Niro, Flower Moon Killers

Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer WINNER

Ryan Gosling, barbie

Marc Ruffalo, Poor things

Visual effects

The creator

Godzilla minus one WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1

Napoleon

OPPENHEIMER, Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, 2023

Main video

Film editing

Anatomy of a fall

Leftovers

Flower Moon Killers

Oppenheimer WINNER

Poor things

Documentary (Short)

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in between

The last repair shop WINNER

Nai Nai and night water

Documentary (feature film)

Bobi Wine: the people's president

Eternal memory

Four girls

Kill a tiger

20 days in Mariupol WINNER

Cinematography

Count

Flower Moon Killers

Maestro

Oppenheimer WINNER

Poor things

Short film (live action)

After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, white and blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar WINNER

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in

barbie (Credit: Dale Robinette / Warner Bos. /Courtesy Everett Collection)

Her

The creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1

Oppenheimer

The area of ​​interest WINNER

Music (original music)

American fiction, Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

Flower Moon KillersRobbie Robertson

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson WINNER

The poor things, Jersey Fendrix

Music (original song)

The fire inside, Blazing hot

I'm just Ken, barbie

It never went away, American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A song for my people), Flower Moon Killers

What was I made for? barbie WINNER

Killers of the Flower Moon - Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio

(Credit: Apple TV+)

Actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, Leftovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, American fiction

Direction

Justin Triet, Anatomy of a fall

Martin Scorsese, Flower Moon Killers

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer WINNER

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor things

Jonathan Glazer, The area of ​​interest

Actress in a leading role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Flower Moon Killers

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor things WINNER

Best picture

American fiction

Anatomy of a fall

barbie

Leftovers

Flower Moon Killers

Maestro

Oppenheimer WINNER

Past lives

Poor things

The area of ​​interest

Oscars 2024, Sunday March 10, 7/6c, ABC

