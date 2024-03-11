Oscars 2024: The Complete Winners List (LIVE UPDATED) | Entertainment





THE Oscars 2024 have arrived, and this year, the 96th Academy Awards offer cinematic pleasure at the pleasantly early hour of 7/6c on ABC. The hottest races this year are largely located between barbie, OppenheimerAnd Flower Moon Killers, all of which received multiple nominations, including nominations for Best Picture. Also competing for best film American fiction, Anatomy of a fall, Leftovers, Maestro, Past lives, Poor thingsAnd The area of ​​interest. Returning to host Hollywood's biggest night, he's a four-time anchor Jimmy Kimmelwho will contribute to the smooth running of the ceremony in the hope that it will end with the special 10:30 a.m./9:30 a.m. screening of Abbott Elementary School. Scroll below to see the full list of nominations and stay tuned as we update the list live with the winners shown in bold. Supporting actress Emilie Blunt, Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks, The color purple America Ferrera, barbie Jodie Foster, Nyad DaVine Joy Randolph, Leftovers WINNER Animated feature film The boy and the heron WINNER Elementary Nimone Dreams of robots Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse Short film (animated) Letter to a Pig Ninety-five senses Our uniform Pachyderm The war is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko WINNER Writing (original screenplay) Anatomy of a fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari WINNER Leftovers,Alexander Payne Maestro,Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer May December,Samy Burch Past lives,Celine Song Writing (adapted screenplay) American fiction WINNER barbie Oppenheimer Poor things The area of ​​interest Makeup and hairstyling golda Maestro Oppenheimer Poor things WINNER Snow Society Production design barbie Flower Moon Killers Napoleon Oppenheimer Poor things WINNER Costume design barbie Flower Moon Killers Napoleon Oppenheimer Poor things WINNER International feature film I am captain Perfect days Snow Society The teachers' lounge The area of ​​interest WINNER Supporting actor Sterling K. Brown, American fiction Robert de Niro, Flower Moon Killers Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer WINNER Ryan Gosling, barbie Marc Ruffalo, Poor things Visual effects The creator Godzilla minus one WINNER Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1 Napoleon Film editing Anatomy of a fall Leftovers Flower Moon Killers Oppenheimer WINNER Poor things Documentary (Short) The ABCs of Book Banning The Barber of Little Rock Island in between The last repair shop WINNER Nai Nai and night water Documentary (feature film) Bobi Wine: the people's president Eternal memory Four girls Kill a tiger 20 days in Mariupol WINNER Cinematography Count Flower Moon Killers Maestro Oppenheimer WINNER Poor things Short film (live action) After Invincible Knight of Fortune Red, white and blue The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar WINNER Her The creator Maestro Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1 Oppenheimer The area of ​​interest WINNER Music (original music) American fiction, Laura Karpman Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams Flower Moon KillersRobbie Robertson Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson WINNER The poor things, Jersey Fendrix Music (original song) The fire inside, Blazing hot I'm just Ken, barbie It never went away, American Symphony Wahzhazhe (A song for my people), Flower Moon Killers What was I made for? barbie WINNER Actor in a leading role Bradley Cooper, Maestro Colman Domingo, Rustin Paul Giamatti, Leftovers Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer WINNER Jeffrey Wright, American fiction Direction Justin Triet, Anatomy of a fall Martin Scorsese, Flower Moon Killers Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer WINNER Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor things Jonathan Glazer, The area of ​​interest Actress in a leading role Annette Bening, Nyad Lily Gladstone, Flower Moon Killers Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a fall Carey Mulligan, Maestro Emma Stone, Poor things WINNER Best picture American fiction Anatomy of a fall barbie Leftovers Flower Moon Killers Maestro Oppenheimer WINNER Past lives Poor things The area of ​​interest Oscars 2024, Sunday March 10, 7/6c, ABC More titles:

