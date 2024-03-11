Entertainment
Bombay Talkies to Bollywood: the photographic archives of Josef Wirsching
Every image has a story of a thousand words, in Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation's new exhibition, CSMVS, in Mumbai. A cinematic imagination (until April 17) highlights the photographic cache of Josef Wirsching, a Munich residentWallah who took up residence in India. As director of photography at Bombay Talkies, the legendary studio co-founded by Himanshu Rai and Devika Rani, Wirsching was behind the camera for I love you (1935); Achhut Kanya (1936) and Jeevan Naiya (1936); Izzat, SavitriAnd Jeevan Prabhat (1937); And Nirmala And वचान (1938), among others. As Debashree Mukherjee, co-curator and associate professor at Columbia University, tells STIR, “Nearly 95% of films made in India before independence are considered lost. So, to come across a photographic archive like this is simply astonishing. From these photographs, we obtain a lot of information about the organization of work on a set, the sophisticated technologies, the lighting configurations. Georg and Josef, Wirsching's grandsons, who are today the custodians of the archives, are presenting the exhibition with the Alkazi Foundation, with Rahaab Allana as co-curator.
With 135 black and white photographs, the exhibition opens with the team of Light of Asia (also known as Prem Sanyas) in 1925, an Indo-German co-production, where Wirsching met Rai and Rani. An epic about the life of Gautam Buddha, with Rai in the lead role, Light of Asia “exploited in the neo-Buddhist revival in 1920s Germany, as exemplified by the work of Thomas Mann [German novelist]Bertolt Brecht [playwright]and Herman Hesse [German-Swiss poet],” the extremely detailed captions and show notes tell us. “All these guys only knew German,” says Georg. “So Bertl Schultes, the production director, had to be the translator. He would translate German to English for Himanshu, who would translate English to Hindi for the rest of the cast and crew. Shot on a budget of one lakh rupees in Jaipur with an all-Indian cast, “Light of Asia was a historic collaboration,” says Georg. “Everyone suffered from heatstroke, but my grandfather filmed all day with his Askania camera in his sola. topi and khaki shorts.
When Bombay Talkies was launched in the early 1930s, Wirsching joined them full time. With roots in German Expressionism, he frequently framed figures through “archs, doors, and windows; make up a large part of the exhibition, show how plywood and paint were used to create the fanciful worlds of Hindi cinema. Bhabhi (1938), a studio replaced the exterior, with artificial rain fed by sprinklers and an enlarged photo of Colaba to indicate the cityscape. For I love you, which took place entirely on a train, the interiors of one compartment were intricately constructed, with the backdrop painted on a giant rotating cylinder. This was an ingenious technique for indicating the scenery passing through a train window. A production still of वचान shows the scale of an interior setting while reproducing a forest, with a painted background, artificial trees, lights and track and tram paths. “All these jigs and carriages were made in-house,” explains Georg, “Full jugaad. Grandpa was good at taking his film camera apart and putting it back together. You had to be very handy, because if you needed something locally, who would you turn to?”
An important section is devoted to Rani, the first lady of Indian cinema. “Devika Rani was the original Bollywood diva,” says Josef. Rabindranath Tagore's great-niece, educated at European boarding schools, Rani met and married Rai, 16 years her senior, in the 1920s. While she sported sleeveless blouses, Bauhaus-inspired saris and choppy hair with fingers on screen, she was rarely seen without impeccable makeup and a cigarette. “Most of the time, Himanshu got the financing for her films because some of the rich cats in Bombay just wanted to have dinner with her,” says Josef. An iconic scene from I love you, of Rani and her co-actor Najam-ul-Hussain standing in a train passage, exploded for the show. The photo alludes to the controversy that engulfed Bombay Talkies the moment the duo eloped together to Calcutta (now Kolkata). “Himanshu was completely heartbroken,” says Georg. They convinced Rani to return, “but Himanshu told Najam-ul in no uncertain terms: 'You can never set foot in Bombay again.' This is how Ashok Kumar was forced to play the role of the hero in Bombay Talkies.
Although an arch and a pillar in Malad are all that remains of the illustrious studio today, the photographs offer a wider angle of the people behind it. They provide insight into what made these men and women abandon all sense and logic to launch a film industry in pre-independence India. As Allana tells STIR, “They were a group of magic lanterns, who wanted to create memories from light and shadow. »
“A Cinematic Imagination” is on view at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, from March 1 to April 17, 2024.
